Florida State Football offers veteran wide receiver transfer
Florida State has taken some big hits to the wide receiver room to conclude the spring. The program saw junior Hykeem Williams enter the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier this week while redshirt sophomore Jalen Brown was dismissed over the weekend.
With ten of the 12 remaining players across the unit standing as underclassmen, it's safe to say that the Seminoles will be looking to add talent and experience through the portal. Florida State landed senior Squirrel White and junior Duce Robinson back in the winter but more weapons are needed to rebuild a passing attack that disappointed last season.
On Saturday, FSU offered San Jose State redshirt junior wide receiver transfer TreyShun Hurry. Since entering the portal on Thursday, Hurry has picked up offers from the Seminoles, Miami, Louisville, BYU, West Virginia, Baylor, and USF.
In 2024, Hurry appeared in 13 games, making 12 starts. He caught 28 passes for 481 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 17.2 yards per catch. Hurry recorded a season-high 71 yards and a score on four receptions in San Jose State's 34-31 victory against Stanford on November 29.
Hurry began his college career at the FCS level with Weber State in 2022. He redshirted as a true freshman, seeing action in three games and making two catches for 26 yards.
In his second season with the Wildcats, Hurry appeared in 11 games and made eight starts. He totaled 29 receptions for 384 yards and a touchdown while rushing three times for 16 yards.
The California native stands at 6-foot-2, 194 pounds. Hurry is expected to have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
As of now, Florida State has made five additions to the unit this offseason. White and Robinson came through the portal and the Seminoles also signed true freshman Jayvan Boggs, true freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey, and true freshman Teriq Mallory.
It's worth noting that the program brought in Jordan Scott from the JUCO ranks in December. Scott is among the five players to depart from the roster this spring, marking the end of his short-lived tenure in garnet and gold.
Earlier this offseason, FSU converted redshirt freshman Micahi Danzy from running back to wide receiver. Tim Harris Jr. is leading the room after coming over with Gus Malzahn and Herb Hand from UCF.
Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman
Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior
Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior
Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)
Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
