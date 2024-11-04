Florida State Opens As Colossal Underdog In Road Game Against Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Florida State still has three games remaining to prevent finishing with one of the worst seasons in program history. An unlikely upset against Notre Dame would go a long way in providing the Seminoles an injection of life but it would require a performance they've yet to show this season.
The Fighting Irish enter the matchup at 7-1 and ranked No. 10 in the country. Notre Dame did drop a game to Northern Illinois earlier this year but has gone 6-0 since, outscoring opponents 256-68. That includes a 51-14 victory against then-No. 24 Navy in late October where ND led 31-7 at the half.
Notre Dame's defense is certainly a strength as they rank fourth in the country in points allowed per game (12.1) and eighth in yards allowed per game (282.9). On the flip-side, Florida State ranks second to last in the country in points scored per game (14.4) and second to last in total yards per game (264.4). It could get ugly in South Bend.
FSU has lost three consecutive matchups to the Fighting Irish and Vegas doesn't see that changing this year. According to early lines from DraftKings, Florida State is a +26-point underdog against Notre Dame. The over/under is set at 42.5 points. The Seminoles also trail +1200 to -2400 on the Moneyline.
This is the sixth straight game where Florida State has been regarded as a betting underdog. This is the largest line of the season but also the second time in three weeks that the Seminoles have faced an opponent that is favored by 21+ points. Don't be surprised if this ends up as FSU's worst loss in a year of losses.
Florida State and Notre Dame will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 9. The game will be televised on NBC.
