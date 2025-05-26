Nole Gameday

Mike Norvell’s coaching rank heading into 2025: how does he stack up?

Norvell is one of the very few active head men to have a 13-win season, but last year's 2-10 campaign could affect his ranking.

Jackson Bakich

Oct 5, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts before the game against the Clemson Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts before the game against the Clemson Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

Lists are subjective. Rankings are never without bias. Qualitative organizations of preference can never produce consensus.

READ MORE: Florida State facing pressure to lock in quarterback for #Tribe26

Florida State football fans might know that better than anyone else after the Seminoles were excluded from the four-team College Football Playoff (CFP) in 2023.

With head coach Mike Norvell leading the team into Ireland in August of 2024, it seemed as though a revenge tour was in the works. However, after the first drive, it all went downhill.

Therefore, CBS Sports' national coaches ranking saw a Norvell slide compared to the 2024 edition, which had the FSU skipper in the top 10.

Coming in at No. 25, Norvell slipped 17 spots from his No. 8 spot last year.

This is what Tom Fornelli wrote on behalf of CBS Sports' thoughts on Norvell this year:

"Norvell rocketed into the top 10 last year after an undefeated regular season, only to be ludicrously snubbed by the College Football Playoff. But this year's ranking, like Florida State in 2024, slipped on a banana peel. The good news for Norvell is he's still clinging to a spot in the top 25. The bad news is he's still only 33-27 overall and 20-20 in ACC play with the Seminoles. The really bad news is Google Trends has seen a spike in "Mike Norvell buyout" queries in northern Florida."

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports

The Seminoles will have an early test against a coach in the top 10 (Kalen DeBoer, No. 8) as the Alabama Crimson Tide comes to Tallahassee on Aug. 30. The 'Noles will also face Miami and the No. 20-ranked head coach in Mario Cristobal in early October, also at home.

READ MORE: FSU football officially announces kickoff time against Alabama

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Jackson Bakich
JACKSON BAKICH

Born in Orlando but raised in Lake County, Florida, Jackson Bakich is currently a senior at Florida State University. Growing up in the Sunshine State, Bakich co-hosted the political talk radio show "Lake County Roundtable" (WLBE) and was a frequent guest for "Lake County Sports Show" (WQBQ). Currently, he is the Sports Editor of the FSView and host of "Tomahawk Talk" (WVFS), a sports talk radio program covering Florida State athletics in Tallahassee.

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football