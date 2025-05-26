Mike Norvell’s coaching rank heading into 2025: how does he stack up?
Lists are subjective. Rankings are never without bias. Qualitative organizations of preference can never produce consensus.
Florida State football fans might know that better than anyone else after the Seminoles were excluded from the four-team College Football Playoff (CFP) in 2023.
With head coach Mike Norvell leading the team into Ireland in August of 2024, it seemed as though a revenge tour was in the works. However, after the first drive, it all went downhill.
Therefore, CBS Sports' national coaches ranking saw a Norvell slide compared to the 2024 edition, which had the FSU skipper in the top 10.
Coming in at No. 25, Norvell slipped 17 spots from his No. 8 spot last year.
This is what Tom Fornelli wrote on behalf of CBS Sports' thoughts on Norvell this year:
"Norvell rocketed into the top 10 last year after an undefeated regular season, only to be ludicrously snubbed by the College Football Playoff. But this year's ranking, like Florida State in 2024, slipped on a banana peel. The good news for Norvell is he's still clinging to a spot in the top 25. The bad news is he's still only 33-27 overall and 20-20 in ACC play with the Seminoles. The really bad news is Google Trends has seen a spike in "Mike Norvell buyout" queries in northern Florida."- Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports
The Seminoles will have an early test against a coach in the top 10 (Kalen DeBoer, No. 8) as the Alabama Crimson Tide comes to Tallahassee on Aug. 30. The 'Noles will also face Miami and the No. 20-ranked head coach in Mario Cristobal in early October, also at home.
