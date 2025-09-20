Florida State shatters the Kent State Golden Flashes, 66-10
The No. 7 Florida State Seminoles (3-0, 0-0 ACC) looked to add another win on their resume on Saturday and did so with a 66-10 decimation of the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-3, 0-1 MAC).
Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos was 10-13 for 205 yards in the air and 54 yards on the ground, and two touchdowns. Castellanos left the game late in the second quarter with an apparent leg injury and did not return, a scary moment that all Seminole fans are too familiar with.
Despite the absence of Castellanos, Florida State managed to put up 775 yards of total offense, marking the second game in a row of over 700 yards from scrimmage. Florida State's 498 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns set a new school record.
Kent State won the toss and deferred to the FSU offense, which got off to an explosive start with a 40-yard rush by Gavin Sawchuk. Castellanos moved them into the five-yard line with his legs, and Sawchuck was able to strike first, making the score 7-0.
FSU wide receiver Micahi Danzy has developed into a star this season and opened Florida State's second drive with a 47-yard catch. Sawchuk continued to move the chains. Wide receiver Jayvan Boggs moved the 'Noles into the red zone, and Castellanos found the end zone with his legs, making the score 14-0.
The Golden Flashes responded quickly with a 75-yard pass to Da'Shawn Martin, which gave Kent State its first score of the game. Kent State went three and out on its next drive.
Danzy Comes Into His Own
It didn't take long for Castellanos to find Danzy again, this time on a 65-yard reception that led to another rushing touchdown by Castellanos. His presence has been felt through the first three games, scoring in every one this season.
Wide receiver Duce Robinson set a school record for most yards in a first quarter (160) last week, and Danzy came close with 112. His number was called all night, and he rushed for a 64-yard touchdown later in the first, making the score 28-7.
The Seminoles Start To Pull Away
Castellanos rushed for 54 yards and two scores on the night, and by the end of the first quarter, both Sawchuk and Castellanos accounted for 142 yards and four scores. Sawchuk ended the first on a two-yard rushing touchdown, making the score 35-7. The 35 points in the first quarter tied a school record for most points in a quarter.
The next big play came from a 32-yard reception by running back Kam Davis. But the 'Noles' momentum was halted by Castellanos' first pick of the season by defensive back CJ Young.
Young was able to set the Golden Flashes up mid-field with a 27-yard interception return. The Florida State defense held Kent State, ending a fourth-down conversion attempt with a sack by linebacker Elijah Herring.
Freshman running back Ousmane Kromah heard his number called and started with a 12-yard rush up the middle, followed by another four yards to move the chains. Castellanos left the field with an injury before the weather delay, and Sam Singleton would go on to score on the following play.
Quarterback Kevin Sperry entered the game and opened the 'Noles up with an 18-yard pass to Elijah Moore, which set up an 18-yard rush for Jaylin Lucas. Florida State ended the half with a 25-yard field goal, giving Florida State a 38-point lead at 45-7.
All in all, the FSU defense held Kent State to 206 yards of offense and 12 first downs, ending the night with an interception by Jerry Wilson.
The Seminoles would go on to win the game 66-10 and look ahead at the start of conference play at Virginia on September 26.
