FSU football QB Thomas Castellanos injured against Kent State
The Florida State Seminoles are taking care of business against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday afternoon. With less than three minutes remaining in the first half, the Seminoles have built a 35-7 lead.
Considering FSU has another football game in six days, healthy is a major priority for the team in Week 4.
Unfortunately for the Seminoles, they've lost a key player to injury before halftime against Kent State.
READ MORE: NoleGameday staff score predictions for FSU football vs. Kent State Golden Flashes
FSU QB Tommy Castellanos Suffers Injury
Late in the first half, FSU senior quarterback Tommy Castellanos went down with what appeared to be a lower-body injury after being rolled up from behind by an opposing defender.
Castellanos came up hobbling following the tackle, hopping on one foot over to the sideline.
Florida State's medical staff evaluated him on the bench before the game was suspended due to inclement weather. Castellanos was able to gingerly walk back to the locker room under his own power with the remainder of the team.
The Seminoles only ran one play following Castellanos' injury. He was replaced by true freshman quarterback Kevin Sperry, who also earned the first backup reps in the win over East Texas A&M.
Prior to going down, Castellanos completed 10/13 passes for 205 yards and an interception while rushing seven times for 54 yards and two more scores.
UPDATE 5:37 PM: Castellanos will not return for the remainder of the game, per the broadcast.
UPDATE 5:42 PM: Castellanos jogged out of the tunnel and rejoined the team on the sideline.
Castellanos guided Florida State to five consecutive touchdown drives to begin the game. He tossed his first interception of the season in the second quarter.
The injury didn't appear to be overly serious. At the same time, Florida State can't afford to lose Castellanos for any extended period with conference play kicking off on the road at Virginia next week.
During the first three games of the season, Castellanos has completed 27/38 passes for 594 yards with three touchdowns to one interception. He's added 27 carries for 139 yards and three more scores.
READ MORE: Paul Finebaum makes stunning statement about FSU football nobody saw coming
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok