Florida State tight end looks to be in tremendous shape ahead of 2025 season
Florida State's top threats in the tight end room during the 2024 season were a pair of true freshmen; Landen Thomas and Amaree Williams. That wasn't good enough for head coach Mike Norvell and the Seminoles as the program retooled the position group this offseason.
Among the additions was a reunion with a familiar face as Markeston Douglas transferred back to FSU following a year at Arizona State. Ahead of his final season at the collegiate level, Douglas is making an impressive transformation of his body.
During his introductory press conference in January, Douglas already looked to be in the best shape of his career. That has only continued into the end of spring.
Listed at 270 pounds on Florida State's roster, Douglas showcased his weight loss even further on Tuesday, checking in at 258.9 pounds.
To put that in perspective, Douglas weighed 255 pounds coming out of high school. He played at 285 pounds in 2023 and 275 pounds in 2024.
Douglas already moved well for a larger tight end and possesses the ability to make tough catches. The latest development lead to the idea that he should only be lighter on his feet in his return to Tallahassee.
The Tennessee native signed with Florida State as a three-star prospect in Mike Norvell's inaugural class. He spent his first four seasons with the Seminoles. Douglas dealt with some medical hurdles early on but developed into a member of the rotation over the final two years of his first stint with the program.
Douglas appeared in 26 games, with five starts, over 2022-23. During those two seasons, he caught 25 passes for 326 yards and four touchdowns. Douglas recorded four receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown in Florida State's 35-32 victory against Oklahoma in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl. His score came in the fourth quarter and put the Seminoles ahead of the Sooners.
The following year, he saw action in Florida State's first ACC Championship win since 2013.
In his lone season at Arizona State under former FSU offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, Douglas appeared in all 14 games as the Sun Devils won the Big 12 Championship and reached the College Football Playoff. He caught one pass for three yards.
Douglas is expected to play a big role in Florida State's tight end room in 2025. The Seminoles also brought in former UCF tight end Randy Pittman and four-star Chase Loftin to strengthen the unit. With Amaree Williams taking on a large focus on the defensive side of the ball, the trio of Douglas, Pittman, and Thomas will be crucial for tight ends coach Chris Thomsen. Loftin is an advanced receiver for his age and could get into the mix as well.
Regardless, Douglas wants to finish what he started.
"Florida State was always my home, so I felt like I didn’t want to finish somewhere else," Douglas said in February. "I wanted to be here, finish with my team, and finish on a good note."
Who Does Florida State Have At Tight End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Markeston Douglas
Redshirt Junior Greyson Labiad
Junior Randy Pittman
Sophomore Landen Thomas
Sophomore Amaree Williams
Redshirt Freshman Luke Douglas
True Freshman Chase Loftin
