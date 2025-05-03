Florida State transfer to visit fellow ACC program
Nearly all of Florida State's outgoing transfers from the spring have found new homes for the 2025 season. With that being said, a trio of former Seminoles are still exploring their options in the portal.
Former FSU linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins was among the nine departures last month. Hickman-Collins recently took a trip to UNLV and now he's set to visit a fellow ACC program. According to 247Sports' Matt Zenitz, Hickman-Collins will be at North Carolina next week.
Hickman-Collins signed with Florida State as a three-star prospect in the 2024 class. He didn't see any game action while redshirting last fall. Hickman-Collins spent most of his time working on the scout team.
The move to the Tar Heels would make sense as Hickman-Collins is from North Carolina. During his senior season at Indian Land High School, he was named to the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. He earned honorable mention all-state honors as a junior.
Florida State retooled its linebacker room through the portal, bringing in two veterans (Elijah Herring, Memphis/Stefon Thompson, Nebraska) and a promising young prospect (Caleb LaVallee, North Carolna). The Seminoles also signed three-star Elijah Pritchard from the high school ranks in #Tribe25.
As of now, the top-six in the rotation appears to be pretty set, though the exact order is up for grabs. Herring, Thompson, and LaVallee combined with returners such as redshirt junior Omar Graham Jr., junior Justin Cryer, and junior Blake Nichelson make for one of the most promising linebacker rooms in years.
Who Has Florida State Landed During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Jaylen King, Junior (East Tennessee State)
Offensive Lineman Josh Raymond, Redshirt Freshman (Vanderbilt)
Offensive Tackle Ja'Elyne Matthews, Freshman (Rutgers)
Cornerback Jeremiah Wilson, Senior (Houston)
Safety Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Freshman (USC)
Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman (transferred to Arkansas)
Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior (transferred to Colorado)
Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior (transferred to Maryland)
Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)
Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior (transferred to Syracuse)
Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior (transferred to Missouri)
Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior (transferred to Liberty)
Defensive Tackle D'Nas White, Redshirt Freshman
Linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins, Redshirt Freshman
Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Stefon Thompson
Senior Elijah Herring
Redshirt Junior Omar Graham Jr.
Redshirt Junior AJ Cottrill
Junior Blake Nichelson
Junior Justin Cryer
Redshirt Sophomore Caleb LaVallee
Redshirt Sophomore Brandon Torres
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Parrish
Redshirt Freshman Gav Holman
True Freshman Ethan Pritchard
