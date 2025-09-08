Florida State OL coach shares message after Seminoles’ statement win
FCS opponent or not, Florida State football put on one of its most impressive displays in school history over the weekend.
With the 77-3 victory over East Texas A&M, the Seminoles tied or set records that some of their previous national championship winning teams did not, like tie the margin of victory record of 74 points which has been maintained since 1949.
While the 'Noles were firing on all cylinders on Saturday, one of the most important facets of their dominance came in the trenches, particularly the offensive line.
READ MORE: No. 14 Florida State football decimates East Texas A&M, 77-3
What Did FSU Offensive Line Coach Herb Hand Have To Say After The 'Noles Dominant Performance?
Herb Hand, FSU's offensive line coach, released a statement applauding his group after the impressive performance.
"Proud of our UNIT and the way that they RESPONDED today. We have a lot of areas of improvement to make but the guys have been putting in WORK to get better daily. Love coaching these physically and mentally tough DUDES. #GoNoles," Hand said.
The Seminoles put up 361 yards on the ground alone with 51 carries, totaling 7.1 yards a rush. The Garnet and Gold were also 10-14 on third downs ad 3-3 on fourth downs. They amassed 729 yards of total offense on the day, too.
Head coach Mike Norvell touched on the offensive line's performance against the Lions following the contest, stating that the coaching staff did a "wonderful job in preparing" for the opponent.
"It was a dominant performance, and offensively, defensively, I thought the coaching staffs both sides of the ball, special teams, I thought everybody did a wonderful job in preparing because I wanted to see this team go take a positive step, and they definitely did that. Just a great day and great performance overall," said Norvell.
The FSU head coach also stated that the "Offensive line was dominant today, and they needed to be."
The 'Noles have a bye week this coming weekend, but will finish their three-game home stand with the Kent State Golden Flashes on Sept. 20 in Tallahassee. A kickoff time has not been announced.
READ MORE: FSU football surging in national conversation following Alabama stomping
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok