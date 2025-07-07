Former Alabama Crimson Tide football QB blasts Florida State Seminoles football QB
Former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron had some choice words for Florida State QB Tommy Castellanos on his podcast, The Dynasty, alongside Trent Richardson and 'Bama play-by-play announcer Chris Stewart.
McCarron's criticisms came in response to Castellanos' comments made to On3's Pete Nakos regarding the Crimson Tide ahead of the Seminoles' Aug. 30 matchup in Tallahassee.
Castellanos' eyebrow-raising discourse can be seen below:
“I’m excited, man. People, I don’t know if they know, but you go back and watch every first game that I played in, we always start fast. I dreamed of moments like this. I dreamed of playing against Alabama. They don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just don’t see them stopping me."- FSU QB Tommy Castellanos
The FSU QB also stated:
"I hope people don't think that Florida State is going to be the same team it was last year because we have weapons. People can't just sit back in zone coverage and watch me."- FSU QB Tommy Castellanos
McCarron had this to say in response to Castellanos, going as far as to call the FSU field general's comments "stupidity":
“Where do you even start? You’re going to a team that was 17th out of 17 teams in the ACC. You’re leaving a team and lost the starting job where you finished ninth in the ACC. Listen, I’m all for confidence, but this is stupidity. Just ask if he still has a relationship – which I doubt he does because he yanked him from his starting job – but Bill O’Brien. Call him up, ask Bill how Alabama is. What type of players they have, how they play the game and let OB tell you, Hey, Thomas, you might want to stay quiet on this one. Just go out and play."
The former Alabama QB continued, sharing that he would not want to be leading FSU's huddle come the season opener.
“You just added fuel to the fire, brother. I promise you, I wouldn’t want to be you the first game of the year. I don’t care how well you can run, how well you can throw it. Once you stand in that pocket and get hit a couple times, that accuracy that dipped, that cost you the starting job, you’d better find it quick this offseason and during that game, because it ain’t gonna be good," said McCarron.
The Seminoles and the Crimson Tide will square off in Tallahassee on Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET.
