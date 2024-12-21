Former Florida State Defensive Back Transfers To Memphis
Another former Florida State Seminole has found a new home on.
On Friday, former FSU defensive back Omarion Cooper transferred to Memphis. Cooper will be playing for his third different program in three years in 2025. He only saw action in three games this fall, recording two tackles and a pass breakup, allowing him to redshirt and retain his final season of collegiate eligibility.
Cooper began his career at Florida State in 2021 as a four-star prospect and became a consistent face in the rotation. Over his first two years with the program, he totaled 30 tackles, one forced fumble, three interceptions, and four pass breakups along with being named the Devaughn Darling Defensive Freshman of the Year.
Following the spring of 2023, Cooper elected to hit the transfer portal and he landed at Colorado. He had the most productive season of his career with the Buffaloes, recording 37 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and five pass deflections.
Cooper returned to Tallahassee following his lone season at Colorado. It was thought he could be a veteran presence in the defensive backfield but he never earned consistent snaps. During his time at the college level, he's appeared in 32 games, with 15 starts, and recorded 69 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, three interceptions, and ten pass deflections.
The 6-foot-0, 202-pound defensive back is expected to have one season of eligibility remaining. He has the versatility to play cornerback or safety.
Cooper is one of 18 scholarship players from Florida State's roster to enter the portal since the conclusion of a 2-10 season. Redshirt senior wide receiver Deuce Spann, redshirt junior tight end Jackson West, redshirt junior defensive end Byron Turner Jr, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Tomiwa Durojaiye, sophomore wide receiver Destyn Hill, redshirt freshman defensive end Lamont Green Jr., redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Julian Armella, junior tight end Brian Courtney, redshirt senior wide receiver Darion Williamson, redshirt sophomore tight end Jerrale Powers, redshirt freshman linebacker DeMarco Ward, true freshman quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, junior defensive end Marvin Jones Jr., redshirt junior defensive tackle Grady Kelly, redshirt sophomore linebacker Shawn Murphy, and redshirt junior defensive end Patrick Payton have also declared their intentions to move on.
Florida State has 12 scholarship defensive backs eligible to return in 2025; redshirt senior Shyheim Brown, redshirt junior Earl Little Jr., redshirt junior Ashlynd Barker, junior Quindarrius Jones, junior Conrad Hussey, redshirt sophomore KJ Kirkland, redshirt sophomore Edwin Joseph, redshirt sophomore Ja'Bril Rawls, redshirt freshman Charles Lester III, redshirt freshman Cai Bates, redshirt freshman Ricky Knight III, and redshirt freshman Jamari Howard.
FSU signed four-star Zae Thomas, four-star Shamar Arnoux, and three-star Max Redmon during the Early Signing Period.
