Former Florida State Defensive Lineman Lands With Big Ten Program
Through the first 16 days of the NCAA Transfer Portal winter window, 26 members of Florida State's roster (18 scholarships, eight walk-ons) have elected to move on. The Seminoles will be undergoing a ton of transitions during the offseason with the coaching changes essentially being the first stage.
On Monday evening, former FSU defensive lineman Tomiwa Durojaiye announced he was transferring to Illinois. Durojaiye will be suiting up for his fourth program in four years in 2025.
Durojaiye spent one season in Tallahassee as a reserve defensive lineman. He appeared in four games this fall, totaling three tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack. Durojaiye's lone sack came in FSU's blowout loss to Notre Dame in November. He saw action for just 32 snaps in his four outings with 15 of those coming in the win against Charleston Southern.
Considering the talent in front of him and Durojaiye playing solely along the interior for the first time in his career, he struggled to crack the rotation. There is still a ton of potential for him to display in the right situation.
The Pennsylvania native signed with Kentucky as a three-star prospect in the 2022 class. He redshirted with the Wildcats before transferring to West Virginia. In 2023, Durojaiye totaled a career-best 23 tackles six tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks.
The 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive lineman is expected to have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Durojaiye is one of 18 scholarship players to enter the transfer portal since the conclusion of a 2-10 season. Redshirt senior wide receiver Deuce Spann, redshirt junior tight end Jackson West, redshirt junior defensive end Byron Turner Jr, redshirt freshman linebacker DeMarco Ward, senior defensive back Omarion Cooper, sophomore wide receiver Destyn Hill, redshirt freshman defensive end Lamont Green Jr., redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Julian Armella, junior tight end Brian Courtney, redshirt senior wide receiver Darion Williamson, redshirt sophomore tight end Jerrale Powers, redshirt sophomore linebacker Shawn Murphy, true freshman quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, junior defensive end Marvin Jones Jr., redshirt junior defensive end Patrick Payton, redshirt junior defensive tackle Grady Kelly, and senior wide receiver Malik Benson have also declared their intentions to move on.
Florida State has five scholarship defensive tackles eligible to return in 2025; redshirt senior Darrell Jackson, redshirt junior Daniel Lyons, redshirt sophomore KJ Sampson, redshirt freshman Jamorie Flagg, and redshirt freshman D'Nas White.
FSU signed four-star Kevin Wynn and three-star JUCO Tyeland Coleman during the Early Signing Period.
