Former Florida State Defensive Tackle Commits To Big Ten Program
25 players have transferred from Florida State during the first half of the 20-day winter window. The movement across the country has been unprecented with over 1,700 players in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Some of those searching for new homes have already found landing spots while the search continues for others.
On Thursday evening, former FSU defensive tackle Grady Kelly announced he was transferring to Michigan State. Kelly will be spending his final season at the college level in the Big Ten with the Spartans.
Kelly joined the Seminoles last offseason as a transfer from Colorado State. He appeared in all 12 games, contributing as a member of the rotation along the defensive line. Kelly totaled 19 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, and one pass deflection.
The Florida native began his college career at Colorado State after signing with the program as a three-star prospect in 2021. He started during his final two seasons with the Rams, totaling 78 tackles, ten tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, and two pass deflections over 2022-23. Kelly was named a Freshman All-American by College Football News in 2022
Kelly is the 17th scholarship player from Florida State's roster to enter the portal since the conclusion of a 2-10 season. Redshirt senior wide receiver Deuce Spann, redshirt junior tight end Jackson West, redshirt junior defensive end Byron Turner Jr, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Tomiwa Durojaiye, senior defensive back Omarion Cooper, sophomore wide receiver Destyn Hill, redshirt freshman defensive end Lamont Green Jr., redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Julian Armella, junior tight end Brian Courtney, redshirt senior wide receiver Darion Williamson, redshirt sophomore tight end Jerrale Powers, redshirt freshman linebacker DeMarco Ward, true freshman quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, junior defensive end Marvin Jones Jr., linebacker Shawn Murphy, and defensive end Patrick Payton have declared their intentions to move on.
Florida State has four scholarship defensive tackles eligible to return in 2025; redshirt junior Daniel Lyons, redshirt sophomore KJ Sampson, redshirt freshman Jamorie Flagg, and redshirt freshman D'Nas White.
FSU signed four-star Kevin Wynn and three-star JUCO Tyeland Coleman during the Early Signing Period.
