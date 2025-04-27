Former Florida State WR transfers to Maryland after quick tenure with Seminoles
Florida State has had a few surprising departures over the last couple of weeks. The NCAA Transfer Portal is no stranger to delivering shockers and the 10-day spring window has provided plenty of action.
Earlier this month, junior wide receiver Jordan Scott departed from the Seminoles after signing with the program in December. Scott went through offseason conditioning but left Florida State prior to the conclusion of spring practice.
The coaching staff had high hopes for the 6-foot-7, 215-pound wide receiver. Instead, Scott will spend the 2025 season with another FBS program.
On Saturday, Scott announced that he was committing to Maryland following a visit to the school. The Terrapins went 4-8 in 2024 under longtime head coach Mike Locksley.
During his second season at the JUCO level, Scott caught 20 passes for 358 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 17.9 yards per catch and had four grabs of 30+ yards, including a 62-yard reception. Scott had games of 100+ yards with a season-best six catches for 108 yards and a score in a loss to Jones College on October 24.
Scott didn't earn many mentions during Florida State's slate of spring practices. It seemed like the Seminoles recognized the transition wasn't working out and decided to move on. He has at least two seasons of eligibility remaining and maybe more due to the recent JUCO rules.
Regardless, Florida State finds itself short-handed at wide receiver. Scott is one of three departures in the room alongside junior Hykeem Williams and redshirt sophomore Jalen Brown, who was dismissed from the program. As of now, the Seminoles only have two upperclassmen remaining and both are relatively new additions after transferring to Tallahassee back in the winter.
Who Has Florida State Landed During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Jaylen King, Junior (East Tennessee State)
Cornerback Jeremiah Wilson, Senior (Houston)
Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman
Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior
Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior
Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)
Tight End Markeston Douglas, Redshirt Senior
Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior
Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior
Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior
Defensive Tackle D'Nas White, Redshirt Freshman
Linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins, Redshirt Freshman
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
