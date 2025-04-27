Nole Gameday

Former Florida State WR transfers to Maryland after quick tenure with Seminoles

The former Seminole will get another shot at the FBS level.

Dustin Lewis

Sep 14, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Florida State has had a few surprising departures over the last couple of weeks. The NCAA Transfer Portal is no stranger to delivering shockers and the 10-day spring window has provided plenty of action.

Earlier this month, junior wide receiver Jordan Scott departed from the Seminoles after signing with the program in December. Scott went through offseason conditioning but left Florida State prior to the conclusion of spring practice.

The coaching staff had high hopes for the 6-foot-7, 215-pound wide receiver. Instead, Scott will spend the 2025 season with another FBS program.

On Saturday, Scott announced that he was committing to Maryland following a visit to the school. The Terrapins went 4-8 in 2024 under longtime head coach Mike Locksley.

During his second season at the JUCO level, Scott caught 20 passes for 358 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 17.9 yards per catch and had four grabs of 30+ yards, including a 62-yard reception. Scott had games of 100+ yards with a season-best six catches for 108 yards and a score in a loss to Jones College on October 24.

Scott didn't earn many mentions during Florida State's slate of spring practices. It seemed like the Seminoles recognized the transition wasn't working out and decided to move on. He has at least two seasons of eligibility remaining and maybe more due to the recent JUCO rules.

Regardless, Florida State finds itself short-handed at wide receiver. Scott is one of three departures in the room alongside junior Hykeem Williams and redshirt sophomore Jalen Brown, who was dismissed from the program. As of now, the Seminoles only have two upperclassmen remaining and both are relatively new additions after transferring to Tallahassee back in the winter.

Who Has Florida State Landed During The Spring Window?

Quarterback Jaylen King, Junior (East Tennessee State)

Cornerback Jeremiah Wilson, Senior (Houston)

Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?

Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman

Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior

Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior

Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)

Tight End Markeston Douglas, Redshirt Senior

Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior

Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior

Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior

Defensive Tackle D'Nas White, Redshirt Freshman

Linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins, Redshirt Freshman

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?

Senior Squirrel White

Junior Duce Robinson

Sophomore Lawayne McCoy

Sophomore BJ Gibson

Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy

Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore

Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier

Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez

True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey

True Freshman Jayvan Boggs

True Freshman Teriq Mallory

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

