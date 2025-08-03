Former FSU QB listed as a backup after transferring to SEC school
Former Florida State quarterback Luke Kromenhoek has been placed as a backup quarterback on Mississippi State’s depth chart heading into fall camp for the Bulldogs.
Luke Kromenhoek listed as backup at new home
Kromenhoek shocked the Seminoles when he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in December, ultimately transferring to Mississippi State with four years to play three. A main reason for his departure was to find guaranteed playing time at another program.
After taking his talents to the SEC, it's clear Kromenhoek has work to do if he wants to start on opening day for the Bulldogs. As of now, head coach Jeff Lebby and quarterbacks coach Matt Holecek appear confident with what they have coming back to the program in redshirt sophomore Blake Shapen.
According to Mississippi State Bulldogs On SI, Shapen is listed as the starter over Kromenhoek and true freshman Kamario Taylor on the preseason depth chart.
The coaching staff is reportedly not ready to make a decision on which quarterback will be the primary backup to Shapen. Kromenhoek will have to impress to even secure a spot as the No. 2 in the room.
Looking Back At Kromenhoek's Time In Tallahassee
Florida State invested a lot into Kromenhoek over the years, becoming one of the first major programs to offer him a scholarship at a summer camp. The Seminoles pulled the trigger on the Peach State product over a year before he started a game at quarterback at the prep level.
When Kromenhoek finally stepped on the field at the high school level, he proved his talent immediately, leading his team to a state championship as a junior. He was named to the Elite 11 in his senior season, earning a top-100 ranking.
There were high expectations for Kromenhoek when he arrived in Tallahassee. At the same time, he was supposed to spend his first year redshirting and learning behind DJ Uiagalelei and Brock Glenn. Instead, Uiagalelei suffered a season-ending injury before the conclusion of September.
That led the Seminoles to go back-and-forth with Glenn and Kromenhoek for the rest of what turned out to be a dismal season. Kromenhoek appeared in six games and started the final two contests of the year. He completed 44/84 passes for 502 yards with three touchdowns to two interceptions while rushing 63 times for 113 yards.
In the season-finale loss to the Florida Gators, Kromenhoek was sacked eight times and fumbled four times.
Despite the longterm relationship he built with the staff at Florida State, Kromenhoek hit the portal, becoming the latest misstep in a line of failures at the position for the Seminoles.
2025 Quarterback Situation For The Seminoles
Florida State went back to the NCAA Transfer Portal, bringing in former Boston College quarterback Tommy Castellanos to run the offense. Castellanos will be the program's third different starting signal-caller in three years. He's coming off an up-and-down season with the Eagles.
The Seminoles are hoping to combine Castellanos' dynamic running from 2023 and improved passing in 2024 under new offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn. The veteran coach was one of the few who offered Castellanos as a quarterback coming out of high school and they spent a season at UCF together in 2022.
Behind Castellanos, FSU is bringing back redshirt sophomore Brock Glenn, who started in the team's 2023 ACC Championship victory against Louisville. Glenn has faced some tough situations throughout his career. At the same time, returning for another year shows how bought in he is to head coach Mike Norvell.
The Seminoles also signed three-star true freshman Kevin Sperry and landed East Tennessee State transfer Jaylen King. Sperry has impressed since arriving on campus in January while King will likely redshirt and work with the scout team this fall.
