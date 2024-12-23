Former FSU OL Coach Stays At Jacksonville State To Join Former FSU QB, DC On Staff
Former Florida State offensive line coach Rick Trickett will stay in the same position for the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. Interestingly enough, former FSU defensive coordinator Charles Kelly and former Seminoles quarterback Clint Trickett (Rick’s son) were named Jacksonville State’s newest head coach and offensive coordinator last week, respectively.
Rick Trickett served as the assistant head coach and offensive line coach under Bobby Bowden and Jimbo Fisher from 2007 to 2017.
Kelly did not coach at Florida State while Clint was a quarterback in Tallahassee. However, Rick Trickett was in Tallahassee throughout the entirety of Kelly’s tenure. The three should know each other quite well, as it’s a Florida State reunion in Jacksonville, Alabama.
JSU sent the following press release announcing Rick Trickett’s retention:
JACKSONVILLE—Rick Trickett will remain as the Jax State Offensive Line Coach under new head coach Charles Kelly.
Trickett, widely regarded as one of the best in the business, has spent the last three seasons mentoring the Gamecock offensive line and had Clay Webb and Will O'Steen named to the All-Conference USA First-Team this season and Bubba Grayson selected to the all-freshman team.
Kelly and Trickett worked together previously at Florida State, winning a national championship during the 2013 season when Kelly was the special teams coordinator and linebackers coach.
In his 46-year career, Trickett has sent nearly 40 former players to the National Football League.
Jax State is coming off its third-straight nine-win season and has made back-to-back bowl game appearances.
