FSU coordinator earning national interest as future head coach candidate
The Florida State football program saw a major overhaul after the historic 52-3 loss to Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, in 2024.
READ MORE: Kickoff times set for four key 2025 Florida State football games
Head coach Mike Norvell and the athletic department let go of both offensive and defensive coordinators, Alex Atkins and Adam Fuller, respectively.
Their replacements were big names in the college football landscape. Former UCF head coach and pioneer of the quick tempo offense, Gus Malzahn, made the trip north to Tallahassee alongside former Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White to replace Atkins and Fuller.
While Malzahn might be the bigger name, it is Tony White who is reaping the praise from college football analyst J.D. PicKell of On3.
PicKell believes White has a great chance of being a head coach one day, and it could all start with a good scheme and defensive performance from the 'Noles against Alabama on Aug. 30 in Tallahassee.
"The other part of this thing for 'Bama, do they even have a quarterback? Like, I think it's going to be Ty Simpson, I think most people in Tuscaloosa think it's going to be Ty Simpson. But if you do not have a quarterback in this game that can actually maximize what you have on the perimeter ... it's going to get really interesting. It's going to be really tricky. Also, whoever it is playing quarterback for you can have their first road start, I believe, at least in a spot like this. So it's not going to be just a walk in the park whoever you're playing against," began PicKell on this issue.
"Tony White, the DC for Florida State, it's not going to be a casual stroll for him either when it comes to that game plan they have for Alabama. I think he is a future head coach. I think what he was in Nebraska maybe gets overlooked a little bit nationally," PicKell added. "That's a good defensive coordinator. He is going to give a difficult picture for a Ty Simpson, a Keelon Russell, an Austin Mack, whoever it is, they're gonna have their work cut out for them."
Tony White will look to get off to a good start, and with a new QB for the Tide attempting to leave Tallahassee with a win, it could be a recipe for success.
READ MORE: FSU football officially announces kickoff time against Alabama
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok