Four-star target narrows recruitment to 6 schools with FSU in the mix
Florida State is focused on revamping the trenches on the recruiting trail. Throughout the offseason, offensive line coach Herb Hand has made a positive impression in Tallahassee.
Hand played a key role in some of the Seminoles' acquisitions through the high school class and transfer portal in #Tribe25. He's also landed two pledges in the current cycle with the goal to continue adding to the haul.
READ MORE: Florida State facing pressure to lock in quarterback for #Tribe26
On Wednesday evening, four-star offensive tackle Johnnie Jones announced he was trimming his recruitment down to six schools. Florida State made the cut alongside Ole Miss, Penn State, UCLA, Colorado, and Vanderbilt.
Jones is one of FSU's top targets along the offensive line. He'll be on campus for his official visit from May 30 to June 2. Jones was previously in town in December after the Seminoles made the changes to their coaching staff.
The Florida native has spent the last two seasons as the starting left tackle at Berkeley Prep. The program won a state championship in 2023.
The 6-foot-6, 305-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 149 overall prospect, No. 12 OT, and the No. 18 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 23 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne and three-star interior offensive lineman Michael Ionata.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews
READ MORE: FSU football officially announces kickoff time against Alabama
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok