Four-star target narrows recruitment to 6 schools with FSU in the mix

Florida State is focused on revamping the trenches on the recruiting trail. Throughout the offseason, offensive line coach Herb Hand has made a positive impression in Tallahassee.

Hand played a key role in some of the Seminoles' acquisitions through the high school class and transfer portal in #Tribe25. He's also landed two pledges in the current cycle with the goal to continue adding to the haul.

On Wednesday evening, four-star offensive tackle Johnnie Jones announced he was trimming his recruitment down to six schools. Florida State made the cut alongside Ole Miss, Penn State, UCLA, Colorado, and Vanderbilt.

Jones is one of FSU's top targets along the offensive line. He'll be on campus for his official visit from May 30 to June 2. Jones was previously in town in December after the Seminoles made the changes to their coaching staff.

The Florida native has spent the last two seasons as the starting left tackle at Berkeley Prep. The program won a state championship in 2023.

The 6-foot-6, 305-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 149 overall prospect, No. 12 OT, and the No. 18 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 23 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne and three-star interior offensive lineman Michael Ionata.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews

