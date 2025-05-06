FSU Football 2025 Roster Projection: 'Noles over 105 limit but does it matter?

Nole Gameday

Aug 24, 2024; Dublin, IRL; Florida State University head coach Mike Norvell before the game against Georgia Tech at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Maher/INPHO via Imagn Images
Florida State's roster appears to be basically set for the 2025 season. Barring any late developments in the NCAA Transfer Portal, the Seminoles are moving forward with fall camp scheduled to begin in a few months.

As things stand, FSU has added 49 new faces (26 high school/JUCO signees, 23 transfers) to the program, including seven additions during the spring portal window. The Seminoles are projected to be two spots above the proposed 105-player roster limit in the House settlement.

With that being said, it might not really matter. There's a growing likelihood that the NCAA will add a clause to the settlement that will allow players currently within the program to be grandfathered into the roster limits. This has been a hot topic among college coaches as the current limitations would put walk-ons at a severe disadvantage.

At least eight walk-ons who were on Florida State's roster last fall are no longer with the program. Many of them never officially entered the portal.

Based on how the Seminoles operated this spring, it appears they aren't too worried about being over the 105 limit. Florida State has a projected 107 players on the roster which breaks down to 52 on offense, 48 on defense, and 7 specialists.

This is going to be a young team next fall. 60.9% of the roster will be underclassmen (freshmen or sophomores) entering the season. Head coach Mike Norvell and his staff are going to need inexperienced and unproven players to step up in a big way for Florida State.

Let's take a look at the projected roster and where the numbers stand going into the summer.

*High School/JUCO signee

^Incoming transfer

Quarterback (6):

^Thomas Castellanos, Senior

^Jaylen King, Junior

Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore

Michael Grant, Redshirt Sophomore

*Kevin Sperry, Freshman

*Gavin Markey, Freshman

Running Back (9):

Roydell Williams, Redshirt Senior

Caziah Holmes, Redshirt Senior

^Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior

Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior

Samuel Singleton, Redshirt Sophomore

Kam Davis, Sophomore

Zay Parks, Redshirt Freshman

Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman

*Ousmane Kromah, Freshman

Tight End (6):

^Markeston Douglas, Redshirt Senior

^Randy Pittman, Junior

^Greyson Labiad, Redshirt Junior

Landen Thomas, Sophomore

Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman

*Chase Loftin, Freshman

Wide Receiver (12):

^Gavin Blackwell, Redshirt Senior

^Squirrel White, Senior

^Duce Robinson, Junior

Lawayne McCoy, Sophomore

BJ Gibson, Sophomore

Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman

Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Freshman

Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman

Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman

*Jayvan Boggs, Freshman

*Teriq Mallory, Freshman

*Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Freshman

Offensive Lineman (19):

^Gunnar Hansen, Redshirt Senior

^Adrian Medley, Redshirt Senior

^Micah Pettus, Redshirt Senior

^Luke Petitbon, Redshirt Senior

Jacob Rizy, Redshirt Senior

Richie Leonard IV, Redshirt Senior

Bryson Estes, Redshirt Senior

Andre' Otto, Redshirt Sophomore

Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore

Jon Daniels, Redshirt Freshman

Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman

Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman

Jayden Todd, Redshirt Freshman

^Josh Raymond, Redshirt Freshman

*Mario Nash Jr., Freshman

*Sean Poret, Freshman

*Chastan Brown, Freshman

*Sandman Thompson, Freshman

^Ja'Elyne Matthews, Freshman

Defensive Lineman (17)

Darrell Jackson, Redshirt Senior

Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior

^Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior

^James Williams, Redshirt Junior

^Deante McCray, Redshirt Junior

^Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior

Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Junior

*Tyeland Coleman, Junior

KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore

Grant Fielder, Redshirt Sophomore

Amaree Williams, Sophomore

Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman

*Kevin Wynn, Freshman

*LaJesse Harrold, Freshman

*Tylon Lee, Freshman

*Mandrell Desir, Freshman

*Darryll Desir, Freshman

Linebacker (11):

^Stefon Thompson, Redshirt Senior

^Elijah Herring, Redshirt Senior

Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior

AJ Cottrill, Redshirt Junior

Blake Nichelson, Junior

Justin Cryer, Junior

^Caleb LaVallee, Redshirt Sophomore

Brandon Torres, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman

Gav Holman, Redshirt Freshman

*Ethan Pritchard, Freshman

Defensive Backfield (20):

Shyheim Brown, Redshirt Senior

^Jeremiah Wilson, Senior

Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior

Earl Little Jr., Redshirt Junior

Christian White, Redshirt Junior

Quindarrius Jones, Junior

Conrad Hussey, Junior

Donny Hiebert, Junior

KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Sophomore

Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore

Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore

^Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Freshman

Charles Lester III, Redshirt Freshman

Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Freshman

Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman

Jamari Howard, Redshirt Freshman

*Gregory Xavier Thomas, Freshman

*Shamar Arnoux, Freshman

*Max Redmon, Freshman

*Antonio Cromartie Jr., Freshman

Kicker (2):

Jake Weinberg, Redshirt Freshman

*Brunno Reus, Freshman

Punter (2):

Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior

*Ethan Post, Freshman

Long Snapper (3):

Mason Arnold, Redshirt Senior

Peyton Naylor, Redshirt Sophomore

*Alex Nocco, Freshman

Class Breakdown:

Seniors - 21 (18 redshirt, 3 true)

Juniors - 22 (13 redshirt, 9 true)

Sophomores - 18 (13 redshirt, 5 true)

Freshmen - 46 (21 redshirt, 25 true)

Positional Breakdown:

Offense - 52

Defense - 48

Special Teams - 7

Total: 107/105

