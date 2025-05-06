FSU Football 2025 Roster Projection: 'Noles over 105 limit but does it matter?
Florida State's roster appears to be basically set for the 2025 season. Barring any late developments in the NCAA Transfer Portal, the Seminoles are moving forward with fall camp scheduled to begin in a few months.
As things stand, FSU has added 49 new faces (26 high school/JUCO signees, 23 transfers) to the program, including seven additions during the spring portal window. The Seminoles are projected to be two spots above the proposed 105-player roster limit in the House settlement.
With that being said, it might not really matter. There's a growing likelihood that the NCAA will add a clause to the settlement that will allow players currently within the program to be grandfathered into the roster limits. This has been a hot topic among college coaches as the current limitations would put walk-ons at a severe disadvantage.
At least eight walk-ons who were on Florida State's roster last fall are no longer with the program. Many of them never officially entered the portal.
Based on how the Seminoles operated this spring, it appears they aren't too worried about being over the 105 limit. Florida State has a projected 107 players on the roster which breaks down to 52 on offense, 48 on defense, and 7 specialists.
This is going to be a young team next fall. 60.9% of the roster will be underclassmen (freshmen or sophomores) entering the season. Head coach Mike Norvell and his staff are going to need inexperienced and unproven players to step up in a big way for Florida State.
Let's take a look at the projected roster and where the numbers stand going into the summer.
*High School/JUCO signee
^Incoming transfer
Quarterback (6):
^Thomas Castellanos, Senior
^Jaylen King, Junior
Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore
Michael Grant, Redshirt Sophomore
*Kevin Sperry, Freshman
*Gavin Markey, Freshman
Running Back (9):
Roydell Williams, Redshirt Senior
Caziah Holmes, Redshirt Senior
^Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior
Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior
Samuel Singleton, Redshirt Sophomore
Kam Davis, Sophomore
Zay Parks, Redshirt Freshman
Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman
*Ousmane Kromah, Freshman
Tight End (6):
^Markeston Douglas, Redshirt Senior
^Randy Pittman, Junior
^Greyson Labiad, Redshirt Junior
Landen Thomas, Sophomore
Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman
*Chase Loftin, Freshman
Wide Receiver (12):
^Gavin Blackwell, Redshirt Senior
^Squirrel White, Senior
^Duce Robinson, Junior
Lawayne McCoy, Sophomore
BJ Gibson, Sophomore
Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman
Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Freshman
Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman
Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman
*Jayvan Boggs, Freshman
*Teriq Mallory, Freshman
*Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Freshman
Offensive Lineman (19):
^Gunnar Hansen, Redshirt Senior
^Adrian Medley, Redshirt Senior
^Micah Pettus, Redshirt Senior
^Luke Petitbon, Redshirt Senior
Jacob Rizy, Redshirt Senior
Richie Leonard IV, Redshirt Senior
Bryson Estes, Redshirt Senior
Andre' Otto, Redshirt Sophomore
Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore
Jon Daniels, Redshirt Freshman
Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman
Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman
Jayden Todd, Redshirt Freshman
^Josh Raymond, Redshirt Freshman
*Mario Nash Jr., Freshman
*Sean Poret, Freshman
*Chastan Brown, Freshman
*Sandman Thompson, Freshman
^Ja'Elyne Matthews, Freshman
Defensive Lineman (17)
Darrell Jackson, Redshirt Senior
Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior
^Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior
^James Williams, Redshirt Junior
^Deante McCray, Redshirt Junior
^Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior
Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Junior
*Tyeland Coleman, Junior
KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore
Grant Fielder, Redshirt Sophomore
Amaree Williams, Sophomore
Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman
*Kevin Wynn, Freshman
*LaJesse Harrold, Freshman
*Tylon Lee, Freshman
*Mandrell Desir, Freshman
*Darryll Desir, Freshman
Linebacker (11):
^Stefon Thompson, Redshirt Senior
^Elijah Herring, Redshirt Senior
Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior
AJ Cottrill, Redshirt Junior
Blake Nichelson, Junior
Justin Cryer, Junior
^Caleb LaVallee, Redshirt Sophomore
Brandon Torres, Redshirt Sophomore
Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman
Gav Holman, Redshirt Freshman
*Ethan Pritchard, Freshman
Defensive Backfield (20):
Shyheim Brown, Redshirt Senior
^Jeremiah Wilson, Senior
Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior
Earl Little Jr., Redshirt Junior
Christian White, Redshirt Junior
Quindarrius Jones, Junior
Conrad Hussey, Junior
Donny Hiebert, Junior
KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Sophomore
Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore
Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore
^Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Freshman
Charles Lester III, Redshirt Freshman
Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Freshman
Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman
Jamari Howard, Redshirt Freshman
*Gregory Xavier Thomas, Freshman
*Shamar Arnoux, Freshman
*Max Redmon, Freshman
*Antonio Cromartie Jr., Freshman
Kicker (2):
Jake Weinberg, Redshirt Freshman
*Brunno Reus, Freshman
Punter (2):
Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior
*Ethan Post, Freshman
Long Snapper (3):
Mason Arnold, Redshirt Senior
Peyton Naylor, Redshirt Sophomore
*Alex Nocco, Freshman
Class Breakdown:
Seniors - 21 (18 redshirt, 3 true)
Juniors - 22 (13 redshirt, 9 true)
Sophomores - 18 (13 redshirt, 5 true)
Freshmen - 46 (21 redshirt, 25 true)
Positional Breakdown:
Offense - 52
Defense - 48
Special Teams - 7
Total: 107/105
