FSU football's ACC opponents named for 2026 season

Florida State’s 2026 ACC football opponents were announced Tuesday, with FSU playing an eight-game conference schedule. The Seminoles will host Clemson, NC State, SMU and Virginia and will travel to Boston College, Louisville, Miami and Pitt.

The ACC will unveil the full 2026 football schedule, including all game dates, in late January. Comprehensive coverage and in-depth analysis of the ACC’s 2026 football league opponents will be featured on ACC PM today at 5 p.m., with further insights on the ACC Network Football Podcast on Wednesday, December 17, at 4 p.m. ET on ACC Network - and streaming on various platforms.

Florida State is one of five schools that will play eight conference games while the ACC’s other 12 teams move to a nine-game conference schedule.

FSU leads the all-time series against Clemson, 21-17, with a 12-7 mark at Doak Campbell Stadium. FSU is 27-17 overall and 16-6 at home vs. NC State and boasts a 15-5 overall record and 9-1 home record against Virginia, which last played in Tallahassee in 2014.

SMU will be making its first trip to Tallahassee.

On the road, FSU is 16-6 all-time against Boston College, with an 8-2 record in Chestnut Hill since the Eagles joined the ACC in 2005. The Noles are 18-6 all-time against Louisville, including a 16-6 win over the Cardinals in the 2023 ACC Championship Game, the most recent matchup between the teams.

Florida State has a 21-19 advantage against Miami on the road and is 3-3 against the Panthers in Pittsburgh, including a 2-0 mark in Pittsburgh since the Panthers joined the ACC in 2013.

In non-conference action, Florida State will open the season at Doak Campbell Stadium against New Mexico State on August 29, travel to Alabama on September 19, host Central Arkansas on September 26 and end the season at home vs. Florida on November 28.

