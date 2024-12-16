FSU's Alex Mastromanno, Ryan Fitzgerald Named Associated Press All-Americans
Florida State redshirt senior punter Alex Mastromanno is an Associated Press first-team All-American, while redshirt senior kicker Ryan Fitzgerald is a third-team All-American from the AP. Mastromanno previously earned first-team honors from Walter Camp and the AFCA and is FSU’s first consensus All-American punter since Shawn Powell in 2011. He is Florida State’s first AP All-American first-team punter.
Fitzgerald joined Mastromanno on the first team from the AFCA, becoming the first punter and kicker duo from the same school to earn first-team honors from the AFCA in the same season.
Mastromanno, from Melbourne, Australia, led the country and set an ACC record with 49.3 yards per punt. He also led the nation with 30 punts of at least 50 yards en route to being a Ray Guy Award finalist for the second consecutive season.
FSU’s career record holder for punts, punting average and total punting yards, Mastromanno ranked second in the nation with an average of 45.6 net yards per punt. He added 17 punts downed inside the 20-yard line, 18 fair catches, a long of 65 and just two touchbacks.
With 252 punts for 11,304 yards, Mastromanno topped Rohn Stark’s previous school records (244, 10,418). Mastromanno’s 44.9 career average broke Powell’s previous record of 44.2.
In 2023, Mastromanno became FSU’s first finalist for the Ray Guy Award and was a second-team All-American.
Fitzgerald, from Coolidge, Georgia, was a finalist for the Lou Groza Award as the nation’s top kicker. He was 13-for-13 on field goals in 2024, including 5-for-5 from at least 50 yards. Fitzgerald’s five 50-yard field goals are the most in a season in school history and he accounted for the second-, third- and seventh-longest field goals in Florida State history.
Fitzgerald and Roberto Aguayo are the only players in program history to make their first 13 field goal attempts in a season. Aguayo was FSU’s last All-American kicker, earning first-team honors each year from 2013-15.
In the season opener against Georgia Tech, Fitzgerald made field goals of 52 and 59 yards in the first half, the second player in program history with multiple 50-yarders in a half. His 59-yard field goal is the second-longest in program history, third-longest in ACC history and the longest ever in a conference game.
Fitzgerald’s 56-yard field goal against the Tar Heels matched Florida State’s longest in the 75-year history of Doak Campbell Stadium.
At Duke, Fitzgerald was 3-for-3 on field goal attempts, including a 53-yarder. His three field goals made tied a career high. Fitzgerald was also perfect on all 14 of his extra point attempts.
