FSU football's Duce Robinson, Adrian Medley named ACC Players of the Week
Junior wide receiver Duce Robinson and redshirt senior right guard Adrian Medley earned ACC Player of the Week honors Monday for their performances in Florida State's 77-3 win over East Texas A&M Saturday.
Robinson, from Phoenix, Arizona, is the ACC Receiver of the Week after his 5-catch, 173-yard, 2-touchdown performance against the Lions. Robinson's 160 yards in the first quarter was a school record for a quarter, and his 173 yards in the first half are the most for a Seminole this century. Robinson and quarterback Tommy Castellanos connected on touchdown passes of 82 and 42 yards, with the 82-yard reception the longest for Florida State since 2019.
Robinson's catches, yards and touchdowns all set career highs. His 173 yards are the most in the ACC this year.
Medley, from Pensacola, was the cornerstone of the offensive line this week, one week after center Luke Petitbon was named the ACC and Outland Trophy Offensive Lineman of the Week after FSU's win over No. 8 Alabama. Florida State scored touchdowns on all seven drives in the first half with Medley in the game, accounting for 416 total yards in the first 30 minutes, the most in the country this season. Medley tallied four blocks that led to either a first down or touchdown and he was FSU's highest-graded offensive lineman in the game.
As a team, Florida State ran for 361 yards and passed for 368 yards. The 729 total yards were FSU's most since 2000 and it was just the third time in program history that FSU accounted for 350 yards rushing and passing in the same game. FSU's 74-point margin of victory, 7 touchdowns of at least 35 yards, 10.27 yards per play and 18.40 yards per pass attempt set or tied program records.
No. 10 Florida State is off this weekend before hosting Kent State on Sept. 20 at 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network. FSU will celebrate Family Weekend against the Golden Flashes with Nole Plan and partial season ticket options available at Seminoles.com/tickets.
