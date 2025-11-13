FSU football's Ethan Pritchard gets huge update that fans will love to see
Florida State true freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard is taking the next step in his recovery. Pritchard was shot in the back of the head in late August in Havana, Florida, while driving his family home.
The tragic incident was believed to be a case of mistaken identity, according to law enforcement. Four suspects were arrested in connection with the shooting back in September.
Miraculously, Pritchard is continuing to make progress. In October, he was discharged from Tallahassee Memorial Hospital and transferred to Brooks Rehabilitation Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. The entire Florida State football program was in attendance to support Pritchard.
Five weeks later, Pritchard is returning home.
FSU LB Ethan Pritchard Completes Rehab In Jacksonville
On Thursday, Pritchard wrapped up his rehab in Jacksonville and is on his way back to Tallahassee. This will be his first time home since the shooting.
It was a heartwarming moment as a crowd of family, medical staff, and supporters cheered Pritchard on as he rang the bell.
During physical therapy, Pritchard focused on regaining the ability to walk and strengthening his muscles, per WESH 2 News.
A GoFundMe in support of Pritchard has raised nearly $150K, including a $10K donation from head coach Mike Norvell's Keep Climbing Family Foundation.
Florida State honored Pritchard during its victory against East Texas A&M on September 6. Redshirt junior safety Earl Little Jr. carried Pritchard's jersey onto the field while players and staff wore armbands in his support. His father broke the rock after the game.
Pritchard signed with the Seminoles as a three-star prospect in the 2025 class out of Seminole High School. During his senior season, he totaled 39 tackles and seven tackles for loss in nine games.
The Florida native committed to Florida State in 2023 and stuck with the program despite a 2-10 campaign last fall. He enrolled in January and went through offseason training and preseason camp with the Seminoles.
