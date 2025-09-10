FSU’s Mike Norvell shares latest on Ethan Pritchard following arrests in shooting case
A major development has unfolded in the tragic shooting of Florida State true freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard.
Pritchard was critically injured after being shot in the back of the head in Havana, FL, shortly after the Seminoles upset Alabama in the 2025 season opener.
On Wednesday morning, three suspects were arrested in connection with the incident, per WCTV. According to Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young, three 'young men' were arrested after being served with 'simultaneous' warrants.
A fourth suspect turned himself in to the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday afternoon.
Young believes the same suspects are involved in another recent shooting in Havana. The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office, Leon County Sheriff’s Office, and Florida Department of Law Enforcement all aided in the case, per WCTV.
READ MORE: Mike Norvell gives key injury updates on multiple FSU football starters
The names of the suspects were not released.
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell thanked everyone who has provided their support during this tough time.
"We're grateful for all the work that's been with everybody involved with the medical staff, police department and their pursuit," Norvell said on Wednesday. "We're grateful for all things that have been done in regards to helping with the situation with Ethan."
The Latest On Ethan Pritchard's Status
Norvell provided a small update on Pritchard's status on Wednesday. He remains in critical condition.
"Nothing more than he's progressing but still in a critical state," Norvell said. "Got to go see him on Monday for a short while and talked to his dad this morning before practice. I've just been staying up multiple times a day, trying to stay connected and just continuing to pray for him."
Over the weekend, Florida State's players and staff wore armbands in support of Pritchard. Redshirt junior safety Earl Little Jr. carried Pritchard's jersey when the team took the field and brought it with him to the pregame coin toss.
A GoFundMe in support of Pritchard has raised nearly $130K. That includes a $10K donation from Norvell's Keep Climbing Family Foundation.
"We're here with him, for him, and there's a lot of layers in just the things him and his family are just having to go through. So just being as supportive as we can," Norvell said.
"I know that there's been a fundraising opportunity for the family to be able to continue to support and I know there's been a lot of people that have helped with that, even some of our players and organization staff, so just continuing to help and fill the gap and need as much as we can," Norvell added.
The Seminoles called on Pritchard's father, who was honored during a timeout in Doak Campbell Stadium, to break the rock following the 77-3 victory against East Texas A&M.
Pritchard is on the mind of everyone in the Florida State community.
READ MORE: Paul Finebaum makes stunning statement about FSU football nobody saw coming
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok