FSU football kicks off summer with behind-the-scenes workout clip
The Florida State Seminoles are ramping up their workout regimen as the summer semester kicks off around the country.
In a video released by Florida State football, you can see players running routes, pulling sleds, and working on their speed and agility.
At the end of the video, you can see Darrell Jackson Jr. breaking down the training session for the 'Noles.
It's worth noting that junior wide receiver Duce Robinson was spotted going through the workout which is a promising sign after he was sidelined during the spring with a leg injury.
Another intriguing part of the video is how close the football-only facility looks to being complete.
While there are still some remnants of a construction site visible and everything isn't buttoned up quite yet, you can see the installation of the glass panels on the fairly tall building.
In December, head coach Mike Norvell agreed to a restructured contract including a $4.5 million gift to the launch of the Vision of Excellence initiative.
Per FSU athletics, the Vision of Excellence initiative is a "fundraising campaign that seeks to immediately raise Florida State athletics to new heights of comprehensive excellence by setting ambitious goals for the future of the student-athlete experience, coaching, facilities and fan engagement."
Norvell himself said that he proposed this idea to donate back to the program to support the athletic department as it is undergoing a football stadium renovation, the establishment of the football-only facility, and the establishment of the varsity women's lacrosse program.
"I presented this to our administration in an effort to boost the support of our student-athletes while recognizing that the results and expectations need to be upheld to the highest level," Norvell said. "I wanted to be proactive in my financial assistance through this time of transition as we all push forward to get back to the standard of Florida State football. Great days are ahead, and I'm grateful to coach these players and lead this staff. We have been hard at work to uphold the tradition here at Florida State, and I believe this step will help accelerate the process to where I know we are going."
The Seminoles will take the field against the Alabama Crimson Tide to open the season in the newly renovated Doak Campbell Stadium on Aug. 30.
