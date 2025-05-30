Alabama’s point spread comes under scrutiny from CFB analyst ahead of FSU clash
The Florida State Seminoles will begin their season against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Aug. 30 in Tallahassee. The 'Noles will face a QB from the Tide who is making not only his first start on the road, but his first start in a hostile environment.
READ MORE: Kickoff times set for four key 2025 Florida State football games
With this in mind, a college football analyst is skeptical that the 12.5-point line set (by DraftKings) in favor of the Crimson Tide will hold up when the players take the field.
J.D. PicKell of On3 began by describing this matchup as a bit under the radar.
"One of the more low-key big-time matchups of Week 1 of the college football season. You got Alabama going to Tallahassee to play Florida State. Right now, Alabama is a 12.5-point favorite. I get Florida State was not good last year, to put it simply. 12 and a half? 12 and a half at the crib? We'll see," began PicKell.
Later on, the CFB analyst mentioned that FSU could match up well with the Tide, especially at the quarterback position.
"It's funny when you look at this matchup, because the kind of quarterback that gave Alabama trouble a year ago is exactly the same kind of quarterback that Florida State is rolling with here with Tommy Castellanos," PicKell said. "Now, that's not me telling you that Florida State has a quarterback advantage. That's not me telling you that I'm buying all the Tommy Castellanos stock I can find. I like the way he fits the system. I like Gus Malzahn. I like a lot about this. He still has to go out there and prove it, though, still has to go out there and cut up on an Alabama defense."
Moreover, after PicKell stated that Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia, Oklahoma's Jackson Arnold, and (formerly) Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava gave the Crimson Tide fits with their legs, the On3 host said that FSU's field general could exceed expectations in this game.
"Thomas Castellanos, I think, is as good, if not a better runner of the football than all those quarterbacks I just named."
The Seminoles will look to get their season off to a tremendous start in Doak Campbell Stadium against the Tide.
*Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.*
READ MORE: FSU football officially announces kickoff time against Alabama
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok