Florida State extends offer to four-star linebacker recruit
Florida State is expanding its recruiting board on defense in the 2027 class.
The Seminoles have stayed busy this offseason, growing #Tribe27 to No. 1 in the country. With four commitments already in the boat, FSU will be looking for more as the cycle progresses.
On Thursday, four-star linebacker Mikahi Allen picked up an offer from Florida State. He referred to defensive backs assistant coach Jaleel McRae when revealing the news on social media.
Allen is preparing for his junior season at Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey. He already holds interest from programs such as Michigan, Penn State, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Illinois, among others.
As a sophomore, Allen totaled 52 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and six sacks.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 244 overall prospect, the No. 16 LB, and the No. 5 recruit in New Jersey in the 2027 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds four verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 1 in the country. The Seminoles have yet to add a linebacker to the fold.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Four-Star DB Jaylen Scott
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Four-Star DB Bryce Williams
Four-Star WR Kaneilius Purdy
Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Stefon Thompson
Senior Elijah Herring
Redshirt Junior Omar Graham Jr.
Redshirt Junior AJ Cottrill
Junior Blake Nichelson
Junior Justin Cryer
Redshirt Sophomore Caleb LaVallee
Redshirt Sophomore Brandon Torres
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Parrish
Redshirt Freshman Gav Holman
True Freshman Ethan Pritchard
