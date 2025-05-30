Nole Gameday

Florida State extends offer to four-star linebacker recruit

A new offer is out for the Seminoles.

Dustin Lewis

Aug 24, 2024; Dublin, IRL; Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key and Florida State University head coach Mike Norvell before the game at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Maher/INPHO via Imagn Images
Florida State is expanding its recruiting board on defense in the 2027 class.

The Seminoles have stayed busy this offseason, growing #Tribe27 to No. 1 in the country. With four commitments already in the boat, FSU will be looking for more as the cycle progresses.

On Thursday, four-star linebacker Mikahi Allen picked up an offer from Florida State. He referred to defensive backs assistant coach Jaleel McRae when revealing the news on social media.

Allen is preparing for his junior season at Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey. He already holds interest from programs such as Michigan, Penn State, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Illinois, among others.

As a sophomore, Allen totaled 52 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and six sacks.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 244 overall prospect, the No. 16 LB, and the No. 5 recruit in New Jersey in the 2027 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds four verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 1 in the country. The Seminoles have yet to add a linebacker to the fold.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Four-Star DB Jaylen Scott

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Four-Star DB Bryce Williams

Four-Star WR Kaneilius Purdy

Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Stefon Thompson

Senior Elijah Herring

Redshirt Junior Omar Graham Jr.

Redshirt Junior AJ Cottrill

Junior Blake Nichelson

Junior Justin Cryer

Redshirt Sophomore Caleb LaVallee

Redshirt Sophomore Brandon Torres

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Parrish

Redshirt Freshman Gav Holman

True Freshman Ethan Pritchard

Published
