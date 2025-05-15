Nole Gameday

FSU legend sends message as son begins journey with Seminoles

Another Seminole legacy begins their journey in Tallahassee.

Dustin Lewis

Aug 15, 2011; Houston, TX, USA; New York Jets cornerback Antonio Cromartie (31) talks to safety Eric Smith (33) on the sideline against the Houston Texans in the second quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Florida State's 2025 signing class is filled with plenty of talented prep recruits who are making their transition to the college level. The majority of #Tribe25 made it to campus this winter but a couple of players are set to join the program this summer.

That list of signees includes an interesting name that will instantly jump off the page to Seminole fans, Antonio Cromartie Jr.

The Florida State legacy signed with the program in February following a productive senior season at Carrollton High School. Now, he's just a few weeks from beginning his journey in Tallahassee.

Leading up to Cromartie Jr.'s enrollment, this is obviously an emotional time for his family. His father, Antonio Cromartie Sr., is excited to see Cromartie Jr. follow in his footsteps.

"The real Tallahassee Legends [Corey Fuller], [Ernie Sims]. [Antonio Cromartie Jr.] has 11 days until he’s starts his journey and legacy at Florida State. I’m excited because I know what he’s going to receive from the coaching staff. And the family he’s surround with. Love this for him!!!" Cromartie wrote on social media.

The elder Cromartie suited up for the Seminoles from 2003-05, dazzling as a kick returner and cornerback. He totaled 41 tackles, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery that he returned for a touchdown, eight pass deflections, and five interceptions, two of which were returned for scores. Cromartie Sr. also returned 43 kickoffs for 1,003 yards (23.2 yards per return). He was named first-team All-ACC in 2004 and a first-team sophomore All-American by College Football News.

Cromartie Sr. also ran track and was a member of the 2004 ACC Championship team, placing sixth at the NCAA Division I Championships with a 46.39-second 400-meter. Cromartie Sr. was forced to miss the 2005 season after suffering a torn ACL. He was still selected in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the then-San Diego Chargers.

The FSU legend was a four-time Pro Bowler during his time with the Chargers, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, and Indianapolis Colts. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2007 after leading the league in interceptions (10). Cromartie spent 2020-21 as a defensive graduate assistant at Texas A&M under former FSU head coach Jimbo Fisher.

The younger Cromartie Jr. helped lead Carrollton High School to a state championship appearance. He totaled 85 tackles, four forced fumbles, four pass breakups, and one interception.

Though Cromartie Jr. will likely redshirt in 2025, it'll be interesting to see what kind of path he can carve out for himself at Florida State in the coming years.

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown

Redshirt Senior Jeremiah Wilson

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker

Redshirt Junior Christian White

Junior Conrad Hussey

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Donny Hiebert

Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland

Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls

Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III

Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard

Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright

True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas

True Freshman Shamar Arnoux

True Freshman Max Redmon

True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.


DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

