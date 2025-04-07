Nole Gameday

FSU football opens as massive underdog to Alabama in season opener

The Seminoles and the Crimson Tide will face off on Aug. 30 in Tallahassee, Florida.

Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half in the 2023 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
The popular betting site FanDuel has provided their spread for Florida State football's season opener against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tallahassee on Aug. 30. The line is 11.5 points in favor of the SEC school, 1.5 points more than what DraftKings has the game listed at the time of writing.

Alabama is coming off a 2024 campaign that came up just short as the Crimson Tide were the first team left out of the most recent edition of the College Football Playoff (CFP). This is the first time these two teams will meet on the gridiron since 2017, and the first time they'll meet since FSU was "snubbed" from the 2024 CFP (2023 season) in favor of the Tide.

Both teams will be sporting a new quarterback with the departures of DJ Uiagalelei and Jalen Milroe, but the Seminoles brought in a transfer, Thomas Castellanos, from Boston College. It is unsure who will get the nod at field general for the Crimson Tide, but head coach Kalen Deboer has a fourth-year QB in Ty Simpson on his roster.

However, Castellanos has more experience as a Division 1 starter.

An official start time has not been announced for the contest, despite FanDuel listing a 2 p.m. commencement.

2025 Florida State Football Schedule:

Week 0: BYE week

Week 1: Saturday, August 30 - vs. Alabma (home-opener)

Week 2: Saturday, September 6 - vs. East Texas A&M

Week 3: BYE week

Week 4: Saturday, September 20 - vs. Kent State

Week 5: Friday, September 26 - at Virginia

Week 6: Saturday, October 4 - vs. Miami

Week 7: Saturday, October 11 - vs. Pitt

Week 8: Saturday, October 18 - at Stanford

Week 9: BYE week

Week 10: Saturday, November 1 - vs. Wake Forest

Week 11: Saturday, November 8 - at Clemson

Week 12: Saturday, November 15 - vs. Virginia Tech

Week 13: Friday, November 21 - at North Carolina State

Week 14: Saturday, November 29 - at Florida (regular-season finale)

Betting odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

