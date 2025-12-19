FSU football offensive lineman accepts Hula Bowl invite

The Florida State Seminoles' offseason is in full swing, and despite their 5-7 season, multiple players have been invited to All-Star games across the country.

Defensive lineman Darrell Jackson, Jr., officially accepted his invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl last Thursday, and now another member of the 2025 squad will find himself in a postseason game.

OL Micah Pettus Accepts Hula Bowl Invite

Micah Pettus - Instagram.com

With the NFL Draft on the horizon, Florida State offensive lineman Micah Pettus has officially accepted a Hula Bowl invite, a chance to showcase his talents once again in front of scouts across the country.

Pettus joins fellow former Seminole Gunnar Hansen, who accepted an invite to the event earlier this week.

Welcome to the Hula Bowl!! @micahpettus2 has officially accepted his invite to the 2026 Altrua HealthShare Hula Bowl All-Star Game!! @fsufootball pic.twitter.com/IT5YnAGSUS — Hula Bowl (@Hula_Bowl) December 18, 2025

From HulaBowl.com:

"The invitation to participate in the Hula Bowl Game is not only a once in a lifetime opportunity for athletes to showcase their skills, it is the most important job interview of their lives. Scouts from the NFL, CFL, UFL teams will be closely watching the athletes’ skills on and off the field."

Anchoring a Top-15 Offense

Micah Pettus - Instagram.com

Pettus spent one season after joining the Seminoles as a graduate transfer from Ole Miss. He started in 11 games at right tackle and earned an overall offensive grade of 71.4, per PFF.com. He excelled in pass protection (74.8), helping lead the nation's No. 9 offense (472 yards per game), and the No. 13 rushing offense (218.7 yards per game, the most since 1995).

The 6'7'', 349-pound, Harvest, Alabama native helped lead Florida State's offensive line hold three opponents (Alabama, Virginia Tech, and NC State) without a sack while also leading the ACC in total offense and rushing offense.

Pettus now heads to the Hula Bowl with an opportunity to build off of his final collegiate season in an all-star setting. The invitation continues a trend of Florida State players receiving postseason looks despite a challenging year.

The Hula Bowl is set to air on January 11 at 12:00 on CBS.

