FSU QB Kevin Sperry flashes future potential in strong debut
Ever since Kevin Sperry arrived in Tallahassee in January, Florida State's coaches and players were adamant about the fact that he's not your typical true freshman quarterback.
That's been the word on the street throughout spring practice and the preseason.
Sperry finally got a chance to show what he brings to the table in the recent 77-3 victory against East Texas A&M, stepping onto the field for his first college action in a rocking Doak Campbell Stadium.
It was an impressive debut as Sperry completed 4/5 passes for 61 yards and two touchdowns while rushing three times for 22 yards.
Sperry's coaches and teammates had nothing but positive things to say coming out of Saturday.
Kevin Sperry Flashes In Florida State Debut
Sperry tossed a three-yard touchdown to fellow true freshman Jayvan Boggs in the second quarter. He followed that up with a 43-yard score to another newcomer, Ousmane Kromah, on a wheel route out of the backfield that Boggs finished off with a critical block.
Head coach Mike Norvell praised Sperry while also highlighting redshirt sophomore Brock Glenn.
Sperry was the first quarterback to enter the game in relief of senior Tommy Castellanos. Glenn dealt with an injury for the majority of the preseason.
"I was really proud of Kevin," Norvell said after the game. "Brock got in there, got a chance to do some things. Brock has been, he's been battling just some injury things throughout, but really pleased with the preparation that all those guys have really poured into it."
"I think Kevin showed what I've said. He gets on the field, you don't feel like he's a freshman," Norvell added. "On the touchdown to Ous, we knew it would be a free runner with the blitzer, and just calm, collected, put the right ball out there for the touchdown."
Offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn echoed Norvell's sentiments. Malzahn made sure to mention Glenn as well.
"He [Kevin] did really good. He was the first guy out there," Malzahn said. "Brock's been battling a couple things out there health-wise but he went in there and did a good job. We wanted to make sure to get Brock in there. Brock, that touchdown he threw to Amaree, I don't know if you saw, the guy's right in his face. He held it as long as he could on the blitz, made a great play."
"Kevin's a guy, like I've said, he's not your normal true freshman quarterback," Malzahn continued. "He didn't act like it and there was no sense of that the first time he stepped in a game."
Castellanos actually offered Sperry some advice before he took the field. The veteran quarterback made sure to stay engaged with the youngster on the sideline.
“Kevin, he’s super talented. He’s poised and calm," Castellanos said on Saturday. "Me telling him when he took his first snaps, ‘Hey, go in there and be you, I see it every day, I see what you’re capable of, just go be yourself.’ And he went out there today, and he was super poised, super confident. He led the guys that were out there with him. I’m super proud of him.”
After joining Florida State as a late addition in the 2025 class, Sperry is setting himself up for a bright future in garnet and gold.
