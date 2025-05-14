FSU football QB shares workout footage with prominent trainer
On Monday, Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos was seen in footage of a recent training session he participated in with a well-known QB instructor.
In the video, Castellanos can be seen focusing on his footwork, progressions, and eventually the delivery of the ball to a receiver.
You can find the video below:
Alongside Castellanos getting tagged in the video, another marquee name was mentioned.
Darrell Colbert, a prominent QB instructor for Select QB Athletics.
Colbert is known for working extensively with former Miami QB Cam Ward, former Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, and Virginia Tech QB Kyron Drones.
Interestingly enough, Castellanos was recruited by Florida State during the 2021 cycle, but chose UCF. The Knights were willing to let Castellanos play QB, but the Seminoles wanted him to play elsewhere.
In January, head coach Mike Norvell shared his thoughts on the BC transfer in Castellanos.
"I've had to defend him here the last couple of years. And I think he added a bunch of these gray hairs. You know, he's an absolute talent. And, you know, he's a wonderful young man. I think he's one of the more dynamic players in all of college football," Norvell said. "I mean, you think back to two years ago we went up there with one of the best defenses in all of college. And I mean he threw for 300 yards and over 100 yards rushing against us; he can do it with his arm. Obviously, he has the special ability to be able to extend plays. But he's really just a true spark."
The 'Noles will look to employ Castellanos' services to the best of the team's ability against Alabama in the season opener on Aug. 30 in Tallahassee.
