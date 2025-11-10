FSU football releases depth chart for home finale against Virginia Tech Hokies
The Florida State Seminoles are moving into their final three games of the regular season. The Seminoles need to win at least two of these contests to have an opportunity to qualify for a bowl game.
That starts with taking care of business against the Virginia Tech Hokies in Tallahassee on Saturday night. The Seminoles blew their chance in Death Valley over the weekend, and now their backs are essentially up against the wall.
READ MORE: Three honest thoughts on FSU football's infuriating loss to the Clemson Tigers
Virginia Tech is limping through the 2025 campaign, posting a 3-6 record through nine games. The Hokies fired head coach Brent Pry in September and have lost three of their last four games.
To kick off the week, Florida State released its weekly depth chart.
FSU Releases Depth Chart For Home Finale Against Virginia Tech
On Monday, the Seminoles unveiled their two-deep for the matchup against Virginia Tech. There was only one change to note.
Redshirt freshman defensive back Ricky Knight III was removed from the depth chart after being suspended from the team. Knight III was previously the primary backup at one of the safety positions behind redshirt sophomore Edwin Joseph. Fellow redshirt sophomore K.J. Kirkland will back up Joseph and redshirt junior Ashlynd Barker.
Check out the full depth chart below.
Quarterback:
1. Tommy Castellanos, Sr.
2. Brock Glenn, RS So. OR Kevin Sperry, Fr.
Running Back:
1. Gavin Sawchuk, RS Jr. OR Samuel Singleton Jr.
2. Caziah Holmes, RS SR.
Running Back:
1. Jaylin Lucas, RS Jr. OR Ousmane Kromah, Fr. OR Roydell Williams, RS Sr.
Wide Receiver:
1. Duce Robinson, Jr.
2. Elijah Moore, RS Fr. OR Teriq Mallory, Fr.
Wide Receiver:
1. Squirrel White, Sr. OR Micahi Danzy, RS Fr.
Slot Wide Receiver:
1. Lawayne McCoy, So.
2. Taeshaun Gelsey, Fr.
Tight End:
1. Randy Pittman Jr., Jr.
2. Markeston Douglas, RS Sr. OR Landen Thomas, So.
Left Tackle:
1. Gunnar Hansen, RS Sr.
2. Lucas Simmons, RS So.
Left Guard:
1. Richie Leonard IV, RS Sr.
2. Jacob Rizy, RS Sr. OR Andre' Otto, RS So.
Center:
1. Luke Petitbon, RS Sr.
2. Chavez Thompson, Fr.
Right Guard:
1. Adrian Medley, RS Sr.
2. Jacob Rizy, RS Sr.
Right Tackle:
1. Micah Pettus, RS Sr.
2. Adrian Medley, RS Sr.
3. Jon Daniels, RS Fr.
Defensive End:
1. James Williams, RS Jr. OR Darryll Desir, Fr. OR Amaree Williams, So.
Nose Tackle:
1. Darrell Jackon Jr., RS Sr.
2. Kevin Wynn, Fr.
Defensive Tackle:
1. Daniel Lyons, RS So. OR Mandrell Desir, Fr.
Defensive End:
1. Deante McCray, RS Jr. OR Jayson Jenkins, RS Jr.
2. Jaden Jones, RS Sr.
JACK Linebacker:
1. Omar Graham Jr., RS Jr. OR Stefon Thompson, RS Sr.
Linebacker:
1. Elijah Herring, Sr.
2. AJ Cottrill, RS Jr.
Linebacker:
1. Justin Cryer, Jr. OR Blake Nichelson, Jr.
Cornerback:
1. Jerry Wilson, Sr.
2. Shamar Arnoux, Fr.
Cornerback:
1. Ja'Bril Rawls, RS So.
2. Cai Bates, RS Fr. OR Charles Lester III, RS Fr.
Rover Safety:
1. Earl Little Jr., RS Jr.
2. Shyheim Brown, RS Sr.
Safety:
1. Ashlynd Barker, RS Jr.
2. K.J. Kirkland, RS So.
Safety:
1. Edwin Joseph, RS So.
2. K.J. Kirkland, RS So.
Kicker:
1. Jake Weinberg, RS Fr.
2. Brunno Reus, Fr.
Punter:
1. Mac Chiumento, RS Jr.
2. Brunno Reus, Fr.
Holder:
1. Mac Chiumento, RS Jr.
2. Brunno Reus, Fr.
Long Snapper:
1. Mason Arnold, RS Sr.
2. Peyton Naylor, RS So.
Kick Returner:
1. Samuel Singleton, RS So. OR Jaylin Lucas, RS Jr.
Kick Returner:
1. Micahi Danzy, RS Fr. OR Gavin Sawchuk, RS Jr.
Punt Returner:
1. Squirrel White, Sr. OR Lawayne McCoy, So.
2. Duce Robinson, Jr.
READ MORE: Mike Norvell sickened by FSU football's loss to Clemson: 'that comes down to all of us'
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok