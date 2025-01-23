Nole Gameday

FSU Releases Information Regarding Season Opener Against Alabama

The Aug. 30 matchup will be the first time the Crimson Tide ever play in Tallahassee.

Jackson Bakich

Nov 23, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before the game against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before the game against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

TALLAHASSEE – Florida State will open the 2025 football season against Alabama on August 30, the ACC confirmed Thursday. The game between the Seminoles and Crimson Tide will be the first in a renovated Doak Campbell Stadium.

READ MORE: Philadelphia Eagles Sign Former Florida State Standout To Practice Squad

The home-and-home series against Alabama was originally announced in 2019 and marks the first time Alabama will play in Tallahassee. The Crimson Tide will host FSU in Tuscaloosa next season.

After playing the first three games of the series in Alabama, facing off in Tuscaloosa in 1965 and 1974 and in Birmingham in 1967, the two teams have met twice at neutral sites. Florida State earned a 21-14 victory in Jacksonville in 2007, and the teams most recently played in 2017, opening the season by participating in the first collegiate game in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The ACC will announce the conference opener for each team Friday afternoon on ACC Network, followed by the full 2025 football schedule reveal Monday night at 9 p.m. on ACC Network and ESPN2.

Courtesy of Florida State Athletics.

READ MORE: FSU Football Won’t Hold Spring Showcase Due to Doak Campbell Stadium Renovations

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

• FSU's Mike Norvell Optimistic Regarding Addition Of QB Thomas Castellanos: 'A True Spark'

• Florida State's Mike Norvell Thinks Seminoles Hit "Home Run" With Transfer Portal Haul

 Florida State Defensive Backs Putting In Work This Offseason

 Ex-Florida State Defensive End Named One Of 'Most Impactful Transfers'

Published
Jackson Bakich
JACKSON BAKICH

Born in Orlando but raised in Lake County, Florida, Jackson Bakich is currently a senior at Florida State University. Growing up in the Sunshine State, Bakich co-hosted the political talk radio show "Lake County Roundtable" (WLBE) and was a frequent guest for "Lake County Sports Show" (WQBQ). Currently, he is the Sports Editor of the FSView and host of "Tomahawk Talk" (WVFS), a sports talk radio program covering Florida State athletics in Tallahassee.

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football