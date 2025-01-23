FSU Releases Information Regarding Season Opener Against Alabama
TALLAHASSEE – Florida State will open the 2025 football season against Alabama on August 30, the ACC confirmed Thursday. The game between the Seminoles and Crimson Tide will be the first in a renovated Doak Campbell Stadium.
The home-and-home series against Alabama was originally announced in 2019 and marks the first time Alabama will play in Tallahassee. The Crimson Tide will host FSU in Tuscaloosa next season.
After playing the first three games of the series in Alabama, facing off in Tuscaloosa in 1965 and 1974 and in Birmingham in 1967, the two teams have met twice at neutral sites. Florida State earned a 21-14 victory in Jacksonville in 2007, and the teams most recently played in 2017, opening the season by participating in the first collegiate game in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The ACC will announce the conference opener for each team Friday afternoon on ACC Network, followed by the full 2025 football schedule reveal Monday night at 9 p.m. on ACC Network and ESPN2.
