FSU football rumors swirl around coordinator Tony White and UCLA
Suppose the college coaching carousel is painted like a carnival ride. The reality feels a lot more like the old playground merry-go-round, the flat metal disk that spun faster and faster until somebody inevitably went flying. Some coaches manage to hang on tight; others get launched into the fray of changes, whether they’re ready or not.
Florida State defensive coordinator Tony White may be next in line to test his grip, with head coaching interest already swirling around him.
UCLA Moves On From DeShaun Foster, Tony White Replacement?
FSU head coach Mike Norvell has a track record of sending his assistants on to bigger and better things; in fact, that is his goal, which he has openly stated himself. Most recently, former Florida State OC Kenny Dillingham took on the head coaching job at Arizona State and took that team to the College Football Playoffs in his second year.
Speculation Thrives On Success
As Florida State enters a red-hot 2-0 start to the 2025 season, there have been murmurs from accredited media that White might be headed back to his former school.
White played linebacker for UCLA and has produced back-to-back top-20 defenses during his two seasons at Nebraska. In 2025, he has already transformed Florida State’s unit into a far cry from last year’s struggles.
However, the way FSU's season unfolds, and UCLA's urgency for a replacement, could urge them to look for another candidate than White. On3's Pete Nakos recently put out a list for potential prospects who could end up in Los Angeles.
Per Nakos, the Bruins want someone with head coaching experience and have Dave Aranda, Jason Eck, and Jedd Fisch as options for the job.
The conjecture surrounding White heading to the “other” Sunshine State could be just that. Still, in a sport with a shoot-first, ask-questions-later mentality, nothing can be ruled out. Since the rumor mill started churning, the Florida State media have yet to get a chance to ask White about the matter.
For now, White’s focus remains on Florida State’s defense and a season that’s shaping up to be special. But if the Seminoles keep winning, the ride only spins faster. In the ever-changing landscape of college football, holding on is half the battle, and sooner or later, someone always goes flying.
