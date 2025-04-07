Nole Gameday

FSU football made a splash with key staff addition for 2025

The former Nebraska head coach will have his work cut out for him this year.

Jackson Bakich

Florida State University Head Coach Mike Norvell smiles during the ACC Kickoff Media Days event in downtown Charlotte, N.C. Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
Florida State University Head Coach Mike Norvell smiles during the ACC Kickoff Media Days event in downtown Charlotte, N.C. Wednesday, July 26, 2023. / Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg has placed new Florida State defensive coordinator Tony White as one of the assistant coaches to watch for nationally in 2025.

READ MORE: Florida State Football to host four-star linebacker, ex-SEC pledge

Despite serving as Nebraska's defensive coordinator in 2023 and 2023, Rittenberg placed White in his "Splashy First-Year Hires" category as the Seminoles are looking to improve upon one of the worst seasons the program has ever had, especially the run game.

Rittenberg wrote this of White:

"He took a big chance on himself this offseason, leaving a comfortable situation at Nebraska, which finally got back to a bowl game, for a Florida State program where coach Mike Norvell must deliver after a major step backward. If the Seminoles rebound, White could be rewarded with his first head coaching job. The 46-year-old interviewed with UCLA, his alma mater, in early 2024 and has worked on both coasts and now the Midwest. He also has a charismatic personality that should help him in the hiring process."

Adam Rittenberg, ESPN CFB Reporter

In November, Florida State football has announced a new defensive coordinator in Tony White. He will be switching the 4-3 scheme for the 3-3-5. Assistant coach John Papuchis has since served as linebackers coach for the Seminoles. He has retained his status as special teams coordinator but lost his title as the defensive ends coach. New defensive line coach Terrance Knighton has taken over the entirety of the defensive front.

White's contract will span three years and he will be tied to Florida State through the 2027 season.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell drops injury tidbit on FSU Football wide receiver

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Jackson Bakich
JACKSON BAKICH

Born in Orlando but raised in Lake County, Florida, Jackson Bakich is currently a senior at Florida State University. Growing up in the Sunshine State, Bakich co-hosted the political talk radio show "Lake County Roundtable" (WLBE) and was a frequent guest for "Lake County Sports Show" (WQBQ). Currently, he is the Sports Editor of the FSView and host of "Tomahawk Talk" (WVFS), a sports talk radio program covering Florida State athletics in Tallahassee.

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football