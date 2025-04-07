FSU football made a splash with key staff addition for 2025
ESPN's Adam Rittenberg has placed new Florida State defensive coordinator Tony White as one of the assistant coaches to watch for nationally in 2025.
READ MORE: Florida State Football to host four-star linebacker, ex-SEC pledge
Despite serving as Nebraska's defensive coordinator in 2023 and 2023, Rittenberg placed White in his "Splashy First-Year Hires" category as the Seminoles are looking to improve upon one of the worst seasons the program has ever had, especially the run game.
Rittenberg wrote this of White:
"He took a big chance on himself this offseason, leaving a comfortable situation at Nebraska, which finally got back to a bowl game, for a Florida State program where coach Mike Norvell must deliver after a major step backward. If the Seminoles rebound, White could be rewarded with his first head coaching job. The 46-year-old interviewed with UCLA, his alma mater, in early 2024 and has worked on both coasts and now the Midwest. He also has a charismatic personality that should help him in the hiring process."- Adam Rittenberg, ESPN CFB Reporter
In November, Florida State football has announced a new defensive coordinator in Tony White. He will be switching the 4-3 scheme for the 3-3-5. Assistant coach John Papuchis has since served as linebackers coach for the Seminoles. He has retained his status as special teams coordinator but lost his title as the defensive ends coach. New defensive line coach Terrance Knighton has taken over the entirety of the defensive front.
White's contract will span three years and he will be tied to Florida State through the 2027 season.
READ MORE: Mike Norvell drops injury tidbit on FSU Football wide receiver
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok