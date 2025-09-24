FSU football’s Tommy Castellanos confirms playing status for Virginia game
There are just over 48 hours remaining until the No. 8 Florida State Seminoles travel to take on the Virginia Cavaliers on Friday night.
The main thing Seminole fans are watching going into FSU's ACC opener is the status of senior quarterback Tommy Castellanos.
READ MORE: Latest injury update on FSU football’s Tommy Castellanos before ACC opener
Castellanos went down with a leg injury in Florida State's 66-10 victory against Kent State. However, he spoke to the media after the game, which made it seem like he'd avoided the worst-case scenario.
Head coach Mike Norvell stated that Castellanos was able to practice on Monday and Tuesday.
The dynamic quarterback provided a further update on his status during an appearance on ESPN.
Tommy Castellanos 'Feeling Great' Ahead Of Virginia Game
Castellanos went through an interview on SportsCenter at midight.
To no surprise, the first question centered around his health. Castellanos claimed that he's back to 100% and feeling great.
"Feeling great. I'm back to 100%," Castellanos said. "Just got rolled up, all good though."
That's certainly good news for the Seminoles. Florida State will release its first ACC availability report on Wednesday evening.
FSU's offense leads the country in points per game and yards per game. While a lot of the credit goes to offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, Castellanos also had to give props to his offensive line.
The effort in the trenches has been night and day compared to last year.
"I would say the guys upfront. Yeah, coach Malzahn is calling plays and dialing it up but those guys upfront, without them, I don't think it would be possible," Castellanos said. "We've got some good guys upfront and they're very physical and they be moving bodies."
Through the first three games of the season, Castellanos has completed 27/38 passes for 594 yards with three touchdowns to one interception while rushing 27 times for 139 yards and three more scores.
The Florida State Seminoles and Virginia Cavaliers will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN on Friday, September 26.
READ MORE: FSU football’s Tony White addresses UCLA’s head coaching rumors
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok