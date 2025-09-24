Nole Gameday

FSU football’s Tommy Castellanos confirms playing status for Virginia game

Will Castellanos be ready to go on Friday night?

Dustin Lewis

Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) celebrates with wide receiver Micahi Danzy (19) after a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) celebrates with wide receiver Micahi Danzy (19) after a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

There are just over 48 hours remaining until the No. 8 Florida State Seminoles travel to take on the Virginia Cavaliers on Friday night.

The main thing Seminole fans are watching going into FSU's ACC opener is the status of senior quarterback Tommy Castellanos.

READ MORE: Latest injury update on FSU football’s Tommy Castellanos before ACC opener

Castellanos went down with a leg injury in Florida State's 66-10 victory against Kent State. However, he spoke to the media after the game, which made it seem like he'd avoided the worst-case scenario.

Head coach Mike Norvell stated that Castellanos was able to practice on Monday and Tuesday.

The dynamic quarterback provided a further update on his status during an appearance on ESPN.

Tommy Castellanos 'Feeling Great' Ahead Of Virginia Game

Tommy Castellanos
Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) before the game against the East Texas A&M Lions at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Castellanos went through an interview on SportsCenter at midight.

To no surprise, the first question centered around his health. Castellanos claimed that he's back to 100% and feeling great.

"Feeling great. I'm back to 100%," Castellanos said. "Just got rolled up, all good though."

That's certainly good news for the Seminoles. Florida State will release its first ACC availability report on Wednesday evening.

FSU's offense leads the country in points per game and yards per game. While a lot of the credit goes to offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, Castellanos also had to give props to his offensive line.

The effort in the trenches has been night and day compared to last year.

"I would say the guys upfront. Yeah, coach Malzahn is calling plays and dialing it up but those guys upfront, without them, I don't think it would be possible," Castellanos said. "We've got some good guys upfront and they're very physical and they be moving bodies."

Through the first three games of the season, Castellanos has completed 27/38 passes for 594 yards with three touchdowns to one interception while rushing 27 times for 139 yards and three more scores.

The Florida State Seminoles and Virginia Cavaliers will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN on Friday, September 26.

READ MORE: FSU football’s Tony White addresses UCLA’s head coaching rumors

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football