No. 8 FSU football upset in double overtime by Virginia
The Florida State Seminoles hit the road to Virginia to take on the Cavaliers and start ACC contention. It was yet another challenge for the 'Noles that started off as a shaky test away from home. Florida State totaled 511 yards and six touchdowns. A nail-biting overtime sent Florida State home with its first loss of the season.
Virginia started off on the ground with big runs by J'mari Taylor, but Florida State held on after winning the coin toss. Virginia's first three-and-out came off the brink of defensive plays by Ashlynd Barker and Ja'Bril Rawls.
FSU running back Gavin Sawchuk started the 'Nole offense off with a 13-yard rush but was forced to punt after a pass interference call on Duce Robinson. Virginia took the field as the two sides traded punches, but also found no ground and was forced to punt.
Turnovers Lead to Points for the Cavaliers
A fumble by Sawchuk set the Cavaliers inside Florida State territory, and Virginia was able to capitalize with a six-yard touchdown pass to Sage Ennis. The turnovers didn't help FSU early on, but Sawchuk helped breathe life into their offense with big catches by Duce Robinson.
The Seminoles were able to respond on the legs of Caziah Holmes, and a batted pass by Ja'Son Prevard led to an interception, which gave the ball back to UVA.
Virginia hadn't given up a sack through four games, but gave up two to FSU in the first half, both by Ashlynd Barker. Virginia was able to make it a two-score game off of an 11-yard rush by Morris as FSU seemingly tried to stitch together an early comeback.
Florida State Returns Fire
Led by Robinson, Florida State marched 75 yards in seven plays, capping the drive with a powerful touchdown run by Sawchuk. FSU defensive back Edwin Joseph came down with an interception that gave the Seminoles their second chance to score.
Tight end Randy Pittman, Jr., walked it in from two yards to tie the game. A second interception returned for 15 yards by Elijah Herring set up a critical fourth down, and Robinson continued to steal the show. Castellanos took the lead off a four-yard touchdown rush to make it 21-14.
The tale of two offenses continued as Virginia tied the game with a 26-yard touchdown to end the half. Florida State opened the second half with an uncommon 45-yard missed field goal by Jake Weinberg.
Virginia Leads Again
Late into the third quarter, Morris found an open field again for a seven-yard touchdown rush, making the score 28-21. Micahi Danzy hit the stat sheet with a six-yard catch that set the tone for another score from the 'Noles. Pittman, Jr., found Robinson out of a wildcat formation to regain the lead.
Halfway through the fourth quarter, the Seminoles’ defense wavered; their lack of size at safety began to show as Virginia’s offense took flight. A quick wheel route from Morris to Xavier Brown put Virginia up by a score, 35-28.
A late interception by Virginia's Donavon Platt set the Cavaliers up for a victory, and as the seconds dwindled, Rawls' late interception sent the game into overtime.
Virginia Wins In Overtime
Florida State converted a field goal on its first overtime possession and Virginia quickly answered.
Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris ran in for the game-winning touchdown in the second overtime. Virginia converted on the two-point attempt.
The Seminoles had a touchdown taken away after Duce Robinson bobbled the football. Tommy Castellanos was picked off on fourth down to cement the upset.
FSU falls to 3-1 and 0-1 in the ACC with a 46-38 defeat.
