Nole Gameday

FSU football releases uniform combination for Seminole Heritage game against Wake Forest

Saturday night will mark homecoming and Seminole Heritage weekend for the Florida State Seminoles.

Dustin Lewis

Nov 23, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before the game against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before the game against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

Florida State enters Saturday night with the goal of snapping a four-game losing streak. It won't come without a fight as the Seminoles are matched up against a gritty Wake Forest team that is 5-3 under first-year head coach Jake Dickert.

The Demon Deacons are maximizing the talent at their disposal, winners of three straight and 2-0 on the road as they travel to Doak Campbell Stadium. Wake Forest is only one victory away from clinching a bowl game.

READ MORE: NoleGameday staff score predictions for FSU football vs. Wake Forest

The conference contest will mark homecoming weekend and the annual Seminole Heritage game for Florida State.

What Uniforms Will Florida State Don Against Wake Forest?

Tommy Castellanos
Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) looks down the field for an open teammate. The Miami Hurricanes defeated the Florida State Seminoles 22-28 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. / Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Leading up to the matchup against Wake Forest, Florida State released its uniform combination for the game.

To no surprise, the Seminoles will be wearing traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants - for the fourth time this season. FSU is 1-2 in its iconic combination this season, defeating Alabama but falling to Miami and Pittsburgh.

Wake Forest is expected to wear black helmets, white jerseys, and black pants.

Florida State and Wake Forest will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on the ACC Network with Jorge Sedano, Rodney McLeod, and Victoria Arlen on the call.

Here's a look at what the team has worn game-by-game in 2025:

Alabama: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

East Texas A&M: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

Kent State: Alternate home uniforms - white helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

Virginia: Alternate away uniforms - white helmets, white jerseys, and white pants

Miami: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

Pittsburgh: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

Stanford: Alternate away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and garnet pants

READ MORE: Updated ACC availability report for FSU football vs. Wake Forest

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football