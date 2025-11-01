FSU football releases uniform combination for Seminole Heritage game against Wake Forest
Florida State enters Saturday night with the goal of snapping a four-game losing streak. It won't come without a fight as the Seminoles are matched up against a gritty Wake Forest team that is 5-3 under first-year head coach Jake Dickert.
The Demon Deacons are maximizing the talent at their disposal, winners of three straight and 2-0 on the road as they travel to Doak Campbell Stadium. Wake Forest is only one victory away from clinching a bowl game.
The conference contest will mark homecoming weekend and the annual Seminole Heritage game for Florida State.
What Uniforms Will Florida State Don Against Wake Forest?
Leading up to the matchup against Wake Forest, Florida State released its uniform combination for the game.
To no surprise, the Seminoles will be wearing traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants - for the fourth time this season. FSU is 1-2 in its iconic combination this season, defeating Alabama but falling to Miami and Pittsburgh.
Wake Forest is expected to wear black helmets, white jerseys, and black pants.
Florida State and Wake Forest will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on the ACC Network with Jorge Sedano, Rodney McLeod, and Victoria Arlen on the call.
Here's a look at what the team has worn game-by-game in 2025:
Alabama: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants
East Texas A&M: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants
Kent State: Alternate home uniforms - white helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants
Virginia: Alternate away uniforms - white helmets, white jerseys, and white pants
Miami: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants
Pittsburgh: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants
Stanford: Alternate away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and garnet pants
