FSU WR given strong praise ahead of 2025 season
Florida State's passing attack was marred by inconsistency in 2024. That forced the Seminoles to hire a new wide receivers coach and hit the NCAA Transfer Portal to upgrade the room.
The coaching staff landed a pair of top transfers in former Tennessee standout Squirrel White and former USC rising star Duce Robinson. Both players are projected to be starters for Florida State this fall.
The Seminoles' need at wide receiver was further brought into the picture after three members of the group moved on from the program during the spring. Regardless, the potential emergence of Robinson could flip the projection of the offense and national analysts are beginning to take notice.
Robinson was recently named as one of seven wide receiver transfers who are expected to make the biggest impact in 2025 by CBS Sports' Will Backus.
"Florida State just loves big-bodied wide receivers," Backus wrote. "After finding plenty of success with the likes of Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson -- each of whom eclipsed 6-foot-3 -- the Seminoles dipped into the portal to a 6-foot-6 and 220-pound behemoth at wideout in Robinson."
"He moves very well for a player his size and, though the production may not be there -- Robinson had just 747 yards and seven touchdowns in two years at USC -- Florida State seems like a place he can flourish while providing a reliable target for new quarterback Thomas Castellanos," Backus added.
Robinson is a former five-star prospect and he's a Seminole Legacy, the son of Dominic Robinson, who played football at FSU from 2001-04 and spent a season on the baseball team in 2002. He flashed in spring practice with multiple highlight reel catches prior to an injury that limited him down the stretch.
During his two seasons at USC, Robinson averaged 19.2 yards per catch. He's got excellent hands, evidenced by a 4.2% drop rate of 46 targets last season. That would've been among the lowest rates on Florida State's roster in 2024.
Robinson will make his long awaited debut in garnet and gold during the Seminoles' high-profile non-conference matchup against Alabama on August 30.
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
