FSU Wide Receiver BJ Gibson records two hits in baseball team's victory against Jacksonville
Florida State's baseball team has come out of the gate strong, compiling an 8-10 record while being ranked near the top of the country. The Seminoles finally trailed for the first time this season on Wednesday night but responded to pull out a 9-6 victory on the road in Jacksonville.
In the win, freshman outfielder BJ Gibson recorded the first two hits of his college career, including a double in the top of the seventh inning. Gibson is a dual-sport athlete at Florida State as he played football last fall before joining the baseball team this spring. He's remained involved with football activities despite having extra duties on his play.
Gibson made his debut on the diamond last week in FSU's 24-2 run-rule win against Penn. He scored the Seminoles' final run of the game in the sixth inning.
FSU Baseball head coach Link Jarrett discussed Gibson joining the team during preseason practice a few weeks ago.
"BJ Gibson has joined us and he's an elite football player but coach Norvell and I have talked. This was part of the recruiting pitch when it was time for baseball, he was going to join us and work on baseball," Jarrett said during his first preseason press conference earlier this week." He's another guy that could run out there and play centerfield. He just hasn't had the reps in the fall that the guys that were had."
On the football field, Gibson will have an opportunity to compete for a top spot in the rotation this offseason. As a true freshman, he appeared in six games, including the final five contests of the regular season. Gibson caught two passes for 14 yards and returned one punt for three yards.
Gibson cut his teeth on the scout team for most of the preseason and first half of the season. He consistently earned praise from players in the defensive backfield for making them work each practice.
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Junior Hykeem Williams
Junior Jordan Scott
Redshirt Sophomore Jalen Brown
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
