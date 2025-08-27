How to watch Florida State vs. Alabama: Kickoff time, TV channel, and odds
For Florida State, this isn’t just a season opener; it’s a spark that could define the 2025 campaign. For everyone else, it’s an excuse to cancel plans, grab a cold one, and watch two heavyweights trade haymakers under the lights at Doak Campbell Stadium.
FSU hasn’t beaten the Crimson Tide since 2007, but Saturday’s showdown offers a chance to flip the script and make an early statement on a national stage. It’s one of Week 1’s marquee matchups, and the stakes couldn’t be higher.
FSU Looks to Make Waves Under New Coaching Staff and Roster
The Seminoles boast a revamped coaching staff and roster under head coach Mike Norvell, featuring quarterback Thomas Castellanos, led by offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn. FSU hired defensive coordinator Tony White from Nebraska and brought in a top-10 transfer class during the offseason.
Counting the ’Noles out hasn’t been the best bet under Norvell. Florida State is 4-2 all-time in season openers against current SEC opponents, including a 45-24 win over LSU to kick off the 2023 season. Over the past decade, the Seminoles’ eight regular-season non-conference wins against SEC teams rank second nationally. But sleeping on Alabama isn’t an option, either.
Both Teams Are After a Strong Start to 2025
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer is entering his second year at the helm and will be looking for a rebound of his own after a 9-4 finish in 2024.
The Crimson Tide recently named Ty Simpson their starting quarterback, but questions remain around the redshirt junior. He’s thrown for 381 yards on 50 attempts across 16 career games. A former five-star recruit, Simpson has climbed the depth chart and will look to make a statement in his first full-time starting role.
While Alabama’s quarterback situation draws headlines, its defense remains the backbone. The Crimson Tide returns eight starters from a unit that ranked No. 10 nationally in scoring defense last season, allowing just 17.4 points per game. For Florida State, cracking that front will be one of the biggest keys on Saturday.
Here is how to watch:
Game Information: Florida State Seminoles vs. No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide
Current Records: Florida State (0-0, 0-0 ACC) vs. Alabama (0-0, 0-0 SEC)
Date/Time: Saturday, August 30, 3:30 p.m. EST
Where: Tallahassee, Florida - Doak Campbell Stadium (67,277)
TV/Streaming: ABC/ESPN
Commentators: Play-by-Play: Joe Tessitore, Analyst: Jesse Palmer, Sideline: Katie George
Radio: Seminole Sports Network or on SiriusXM Radio Channel No. 84
Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT
Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM
Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ
Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS
Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS
Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE
Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN
Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS
Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR
Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ
Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC
Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL
Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ
Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF
Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP
Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL
Spread: FSU +13.5 (-108), Alabama -13.5 (-112)
Over/Under: Over 50.5 (-105), Under 50.5 (-115)
Moneyline: FSU (+425), Alabama (-575)
Series History: Alabama leads the all-time series 3-1-1. The teams have never met in Tallahassee, and Florida State’s only win in the series came in Jacksonville in 2007, a 21-14 victory.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
