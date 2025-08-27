Nole Gameday

How to watch Florida State vs. Alabama: Kickoff time, TV channel, and odds

Everything you need to know about the Florida State Seminoles and the Alabama Crimson Tide leading up to Saturday afternoon.

Tommy Mire


Sep 14, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before a game against the Memphis Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
For Florida State, this isn’t just a season opener; it’s a spark that could define the 2025 campaign. For everyone else, it’s an excuse to cancel plans, grab a cold one, and watch two heavyweights trade haymakers under the lights at Doak Campbell Stadium.

FSU hasn’t beaten the Crimson Tide since 2007, but Saturday’s showdown offers a chance to flip the script and make an early statement on a national stage. It’s one of Week 1’s marquee matchups, and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

FSU Looks to Make Waves Under New Coaching Staff and Roster


Sep 14, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; UCF Knights head coach Gus Malzahn looks on during the second quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

The Seminoles boast a revamped coaching staff and roster under head coach Mike Norvell, featuring quarterback Thomas Castellanos, led by offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn. FSU hired defensive coordinator Tony White from Nebraska and brought in a top-10 transfer class during the offseason.

Counting the ’Noles out hasn’t been the best bet under Norvell. Florida State is 4-2 all-time in season openers against current SEC opponents, including a 45-24 win over LSU to kick off the 2023 season. Over the past decade, the Seminoles’ eight regular-season non-conference wins against SEC teams rank second nationally. But sleeping on Alabama isn’t an option, either.

Both Teams Are After a Strong Start to 2025

Head coach Kalen Deboer
July 31, 2025; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Head coach Kalen Deboer gives directions during the second practice session of the preseason for the Alabama Crimson Tide. / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer is entering his second year at the helm and will be looking for a rebound of his own after a 9-4 finish in 2024.

The Crimson Tide recently named Ty Simpson their starting quarterback, but questions remain around the redshirt junior. He’s thrown for 381 yards on 50 attempts across 16 career games. A former five-star recruit, Simpson has climbed the depth chart and will look to make a statement in his first full-time starting role.

While Alabama’s quarterback situation draws headlines, its defense remains the backbone. The Crimson Tide returns eight starters from a unit that ranked No. 10 nationally in scoring defense last season, allowing just 17.4 points per game. For Florida State, cracking that front will be one of the biggest keys on Saturday.

Here is how to watch:

Game Information: Florida State Seminoles vs. No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide

Current Records: Florida State (0-0, 0-0 ACC) vs. Alabama (0-0, 0-0 SEC)

Date/Time: Saturday, August 30, 3:30 p.m. EST

Where: Tallahassee, Florida - Doak Campbell Stadium (67,277)

TV/Streaming: ABC/ESPN

Commentators: Play-by-Play: Joe Tessitore, Analyst: Jesse Palmer, Sideline: Katie George

Radio: Seminole Sports Network or on SiriusXM Radio Channel No. 84

Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT

Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM

Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ

Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS

Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS

Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE

Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN

Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS

Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR

Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ

Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC

Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL

Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ

Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF

Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP

Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL

Spread: FSU +13.5 (-108), Alabama -13.5 (-112)

Over/Under: Over 50.5 (-105), Under 50.5 (-115)

Moneyline: FSU (+425), Alabama (-575)

Series History: Alabama leads the all-time series 3-1-1. The teams have never met in Tallahassee, and Florida State’s only win in the series came in Jacksonville in 2007, a 21-14 victory.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

