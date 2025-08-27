Roll Tide vs. Roll Tribe: Three key matchups to watch in Florida State-Alabama showdown
The Florida State Seminoles will kick off their 2025 campaign against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN.
FSU will aim to avoid a second-straight opening (and home-opening) game loss, dating back to both the Georgia Tech game in Ireland and the Boston College game in Tallahassee in 2024.
Many fans will be taking advantage of the Labor Day weekend to see the Seminoles in action. If you’re looking for the pivotal matchups – the game within the game on Saturday – NoleGameday has you covered.
1. Florida State Run Defense vs. Alabama Rushing Attack
During last season's editions of Three Key Matchups, Florida State's run defense was consistently highlighted as its biggest struggle.
Every time FSU gave up less than 200 yards rushing, the Seminoles either lost by one possession or won outright. The 'Noles gave up less than 200 yards on the ground just four times last season.
However, the Seminoles are under the leadership of new defensive coordinator Tony White. He plans to employ the 3-3-5 scheme.
As for the Crimson Tide, they put up 173.8 yards rushing per game last season, a pretty impressive feat against SEC linemen week in and week out.
Per Yahoo Sports, four out of five of Alabama's projected offensive linemen have had 20 starts under their belts, individually. That's not necessarily a great sign for the 'Noles as they aim to implement their new scheme against a top ten team in the country, Week 1.
The loss of Jam Miller for a few weeks could be detrimental for the Crimson Tide on Saturday, but instinct would still seem to favor 'Bama in this key matchup.
2. The Ability to Temper Emotions
FSU QB Tommy Castellanos traded some words with Alabama Crimson Tide players throughout the offseason, a lot of that chatter turned some heads and raised some eyebrows.
Castellanos set the tone in June after he made some interesting comments in an interview with On3's Pete Nakos.
“I’m excited, man. People, I don’t know if they know, but you go back and watch every first game that I played in, we always start fast. I dreamed of moments like this. I dreamed of playing against Alabama. They don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just don’t see them stopping me."- FSU QB Thomas Castellanos
But that's not all.
The FSU field general added that his unique skill set will make it harder for teams to prepare and play against him on the gridiron.
"I hope people don't think that Florida State is going to be the same team it was last year because we have weapons. People can't just sit back in zone coverage and watch me."- FSU QB Thomas Castellanos
Alabama players have stated that they want Castellanos not to "want the ball in his hands anymore" and that "disrespect will be addressed accordingly."
With Florida State as a double-digit underdog at home, the onus will be on the Crimson Tide players to keep their emotions in check should the 'Noles attempt to use the outside noise to their advantage.
3. Florida State's Offensive Line vs. Alabama's Pass Rush
It's pretty simple.
If Florida State cannot compete in the trenches, then the Seminoles more than likely cannot win. In 2024, the pass defense wasn't half bad, but nearly every other unit (other than special teams) was simply not good.
The Seminoles had one of the worst offensive lines in the country last year as well. We've already addressed the 'Noles run defense against the Tide's running game, but how will FSU fare against the 'Bama pass rush on third downs?
If the Florida State run game — which is supposed to be the centerpiece of a Gus Malzahn-run offense — cannot get going on first and second down this weekend, will Castellanos be able to extend plays with his legs? Will the Alabama defense be able to keep contain?
The nation will find out on Saturday.
