Game Preview: No. 8 Florida State Seminoles at Virginia Cavaliers
Florida State exited the bye week by dominating a bad Kent State team. They'll now hit the road for the first time a month into the season to open conference play against a better-than-expected Virginia Cavaliers team on a Friday night.
So, dust off the Jefferson-Eppes Trophy (if it even still exists) for a 7 p.m. showdown on ESPN from Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia. And this could be an exciting one, as these have been two of the most explosive offenses in the country thus far.
Seminole Headlines
Two Top-15 Offenses Face Off in Charlottesville
Taking a look at the national stats, it's a little odd to see both Virginia and Florida State near the top, considering how both teams performed last season.
The Seminoles are first in scoring offense (58.0 PPG), second in rushing yards per game (363 ypg), first in total yards per game (628.7), second in yards per play (8.9), second in first downs gained (28.7 per game), and second in yards per rush (7.1).
Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are 11th in scoring offense (45.5 PPG), 20th in passing yards per game (313 ypg), 12th in rushing yards per game (251.5 ypg), 5th in total offense (564.5 ypg), and 12th in first downs gained per game (26.5 per game).
The schedule has absolutely played a factor in that. Florida State is coming off two games against East Texas A&M and Kent State, while Virginia has played Coastal Carolina, William & Mary, and a subpar Stanford team. But FSU also pushed Alabama around, and Virginia was still explosive in a loss to NC State.
Virginia and Florida State Both Better Than Expected
It's still early in the season, but FSU and Virginia both look to be much better than anticipated coming into the season. Florida State was picked to finish 7th in the conference (and I'll be the first to admit I thought that was ambitious) while Virginia was picked to finish 14th.
The 'Noles have yet to play an ACC game, but FSU looks to be a true contender, while Virginia should finish in the top half of the league thanks to horrible teams like Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Stanford, and maybe Cal now.
Florida State has already passed last year's win total, and UVA is only two away. These teams just look worlds better.
It's amazing what quarterbacks who fit systems can do for teams. Tommy Castellanos is a perfect fit in Gus Malzahn's offense with his dual-threat ability and improved throwing motion, while veteran Chandler Morris is exactly what Tony Morris needed in Virginia to maybe save his job.
Micahi Danzy is a Freak
When you have someone as fast as Micahi Danzy, who set the ACC record for the 400-meter dash as a freshman, it's best to find ways to use him. In the first two games against Alabama and East Texas A&M, it was on reverse jet sweeps.
Against Kent State, Guz Malzahn added a deep post route to Danzy's arsenal, where he came down with two long gains, including one where he made a tough catch in double coverage.
Danzy now has five plays of at least 30 yards, three touchdowns, and is averaging 33.2 yards per TOUCH. It's hilarious watching him jog at 70% speed in a play, and no one can catch up to him. That's a special kind of speed, and I'd imagine Malzahn has a few more things cooked up for him.
Three Burning Questions
What is the Status of Tommy Castellanos?
Florida State's star quarterback went down in Saturday's game on an awkward-looking play where his leg got caught under another player. He exited the game, hobbling to the sideline, and his day was done after that.
However, it doesn't seem to be too serious an injury. He ran out of the tunnel with his helmet in hand in the third quarter and nothing on his leg/knee. He also addressed it after the game.
"All good. All good. Just got rolled up a little bit but all good," Castellanos said after Saturday's win . "100% still. Obviously, a little scary but I'm perfect, I'm good."
How Will FSU Look Away From Home?
It was an ideal start to the season for the Seminoles. Four weeks in, and they've yet to leave Tallahassee, unless players went home for the bye week. They looked dominant in every game, even against Alabama, but it's easier to do that at home. Will they be able to keep that same chemistry, cohesion, and communication as they travel north? Only time will tell.
But we can say that this team has looked focused and hungry all season. That shouldn't change in this matchup. Until Castellanos takes that first call from Coach Malzahn though, it's a fair question to think about.
What is Going on at Punt Returner?
Everything on offense and defense has been about as smooth as an FSU fan could ask for. Kicking operations have mostly been smooth, too, even if Jake Weinburg hasn't gotten a real chance to show off his leg yet..
And then there's punt return. Jaylin Lucas, who was an All-American kick returner at Indiana, has been a letdown on punt returns, either letting punts go and costing the team yards or catching the ball and going backwards, also costing the team yards. He also muffed a punt against Alabama, costing FSU the ball.
Squirrel White saw action back there, but he got hurt on a punt return against East Texas A&M, and it'd be great not to have one of the two proven wide receivers back there fielding punts. That leads us to B.J. Gibson, who was at least fielding the punts against Kent State. FSU has to figure it out, because they can't afford special teams to cost them in this game.
Game Forecast
Florida State opened as the favorite by 7.5 points, with an over/under of 57.5 per FanDuel Sportsbook.
Only 57.5? Seems low, so what gives?
Virginia's defense doesn't scare me, but that offense does. Chandler Morris has been playing college football for the better part of a decade now, so he's seen just about everything one can see in college football. This is going to come down to Chandler Morris and their deep stable of running backs against Tony White's defense.
With these two explosive offenses, the over should be an easy pick here, right? But it's a Friday night ACC game, things are BOUND to get wacky. Just hopefully not wacky enough for Florida State to lose the game.
Virginia has never beaten Florida State twice in a row, and the Cavs do have the most recent win in the series in 2019. I don't expect them to make this their first occasion of consecutive wins. FSU makes up for 1995 (Warrick Dunn was in), despite Virginia wearing the '95 throwbacks, and gets the win in Charlottesville, and I think I'm actually taking the under.
Florida State 31, Virginia 24
