Mike Norvell talks Tommy Castellanos possibly returning to FSU football next season
The Florida State Seminoles appear to have struck gold with the majority of their NCAA Transfer Portal acquisitions from the 2025 class.
The season is still in its early stages but the Seminoles have gotten a ton of positive contributions from new faces on the roster. From Duce Robinson, Jerry Wilson, Gavin Sawchuk, and beyond, FSU is hoping this is just the beginning.
Florida State's offense ranks No. 1 in the country in points per game and total yards per game entering the second quarter of the campaign. That's no surprise with the man leading the show, senior quarterback Tommy Castellanos.
As expected, Castellanos has fit into offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn's system perfectly. He's been efficient through three games, finding the balance of when to go for the home run and when to take what the defense gives him.
That has Seminole fans crossing their fingers that this won't be a one year reunion.
Mike Norvell Discusses Possibility of Tommy Castellanos Coming Back To FSU In 2026
Castellanos is listed as a senior. However, he appeared in four regular-season games and the conference championship during his lone season at UCF in 2022.
The NCAA has since passed a ruling that postseason games such as conference championships, bowl games, and the College Football Playoff will not count against eligibility. Players are allowed to redshirt if they appear in four or fewer regular-season games.
That means Castellanos should be able to acquire a waiver if he does want to play another year of college football.
There has also been talk of the NCAA passing a five-year to play five rule and abolishing redshirts entirely.
It's something head coach Mike Norvell really isn't thinking about. He wants the Seminoles to focus on each day.
"There really hasn't been a change in ruling as of yet. We'll see how things progress," Norvell said on Tuesday. "I know there's a lot of talk of 5 for 5 possibility. That's not been adopted, we'll see."
"At the end of the day, and this is with every player, you enjoy today, you enjoy your focus of getting better and putting everything that you have into it," Norvell added. "As the season progresses, we will see if there is anything that does change but right now it's about today."
Slight Update On Castellanos Lower-Body Injury
Norvell also confirmed that Castellanos was able to do more at practice on Tuesday. The first ACC availability report for the game will be released on Wednesday night, providing further clarity on the veteran quarterback.
"He did. He got some work in today," Norvell said. "There will be a report tomorrow night. They'll put out something."
Castellanos has completed 27/38 passes for 594 yards with three touchdowns to one interception. He's added 27 rushes for 139 yards and three more scores.
The Florida State Seminoles and Virginia Cavaliers will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN on Friday, September 26.
