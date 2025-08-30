Good news for fans as weather outlook shaping up for FSU-Alabama game
Rain or shine, there's a big time football game to be played in Tallahassee, Florida, on Saturday afternoon.
Following months of waiting, the fall has arrived, and with it, a showdown awaits between the Florida State Seminoles and Alabama Crimson Tide. The Seminoles are coming off one of the most disappointing seasons in program history while the Crimson Tide didn't perform up to their normal expectations either.
Both teams are looking for a positive result to begin the 2025 campaign but it won't be easy.
Over the last few weeks, there's been a chance that the weather could make an impact on the season opener. FSU head coach Mike Norvell and Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer have both prepared for that possibility.
However, the latest forecast is looking more promising in the hours prior to kickoff.
Weather Update For Florida State-Alabama
According to Weather.com, there's a 34% chance of rain in Tallahassee on Saturday. The only time the precipitation change is above 20% is from 4:00 p.m. ET to 7:00 p.m. ET so there might be a slight drizzle at different junctures of the game.
The high between 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. is 80 degrees and it's forecasted to be mostly cloudy. Potentially sneaky good weather in late August in the Sunshine State's capital.
In the event things change, Florida State and Alabama are ready.
Both of the Seminoles' preseason scrimmages were interrupted by lightning delays, allowing the team to get this situation down. But, there were also a couple of practices where it rained without all of the extra staff, giving Florida State a chance to work through what it would be like in a game.
"We were fortunate this year actually in fall camp,” Norvell said earlier this week. "It was one of the few times since I’ve been here that we’ve had a couple of rain practices where we could go outside and there wasn’t lightning.”
"Lock your mind in and go play the game. You can't get distracted about that stuff," Norvell added. "Put the ball down and let's go."
DeBoer revealed that Alabama has tried to simulate the conditions in practice in a variety of drills.
"You can ask the offensive skill guys in particular what that looks like. Wet balls, balls that are wet with soap on them, anything to make it as slippery as possible so they’ve got to really focus," DeBoer said earlier this week. "I’m trying to give them the worst-case scenario of what it could be, but that’s part of what we’re doing and getting ready because that’s certainly a possibility."
Florida State and Alabama are set to go to war at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
