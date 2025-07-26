Gus Malzahn makes honest admission about taking job with FSU football
Warchant managing editor Ira Schoffel recently appeared on Mike Bianchi's (of the Orlando Sentinel) "Open Mike" program and shared parts of an interesting conversation he had with new Florida State offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn.
READ MORE: Jared Verse's bold challenge to NFL Hall of Famer hilariously backfires
The commander of FSU's offense was most recently the head coach of UCF for four years. Prior to that, he had two stints at Auburn as the offensive coordinator and the head coach.
He won a national championship as the OC in 2010 with the Tigers and led the team to a national title game appearance as the head coach in 2013.
However, Schoffel mentioned that the responsibilities of being a head coach, along with the rapidly changing dynamic of college football, were pushing Malzahn to leave UCF and potentially retire if the FSU OC gig didn't come available.
"I actually sat down with him, probably about four or five weeks ago, for an interview to talk about his transition to be offensive coordinator, and why things went wrong at UCF," said Schoffel. "I think obviously he admits things were going in the wrong direction at UCF. That's kind of why he left. He said he was either going to take the Florida State offensive coordinator job or go to the beach. I mean, he was leaving no matter what at the end of last season, but I think this has kind of reinvigorated him."
Furthermore, the Warchant managing editor mentioned that getting down to the brass tacks of X's and O's while the NIL and revenue sharing world of collegiate athletics is equivalent to the wild, wild West inspired Malzahn to make the move to Tallahassee.
"I think the getting back to being just an offensive coordinator, not having to deal with NIL, not having to deal with agents and the transfer portal, just scheme it up. Coach it up. I think that's something that's been refreshing for him," Schoffel shared.
Fans will see Florida State's new offense in its season opener against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET in the newly renovated Doak Campbell Stadium.
READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles football projected to face Group of Five opponent in bowl forecast
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok