How Florida State stacks up in national stats five weeks into 2025 season
The Florida State Seminoles were defeated for the first time in 2025 on Friday night. On the road for their conference opener, the Seminoles didn't live up to the challenge against the Virginia Cavaliers, falling 46-38 in double overtime.
Despite the defeat, Florida State still has a lot to play for over its final eight regular-season games. The Seminoles remain in the top-20, and the door isn't closed on a potential run to the ACC Championship.
It's clear that FSU has an offense capable of taking it to big heights. Even with the loss to Virginia, the Seminoles still lead the country in points per game and total yards per game.
Where does Florida State rank nationally in a variety of statistics following Week 5?
OFFENSE:
Scoring Offense: 53 points per game (No. 1)
Last week - No. 1
Total Offense: 600.0 yards per game (No. 1)
Last week - No. 1
Passing Offense: 263.8 yards per game (No. 41)
Last week - No. 37
Rushing Offense: 336.2 yards per game (No. 2)
Last week - No. 2
Red Zone Offense: 21/23 - 91.3% (tied for No. 45)
Last week - tied for No. 35
3rd Down Conversion %: 30/51 - 58.8% (No. 6)
Last week - No. 2
4th Down Conversion %: 8/11 - 72.7% (No. 24)
Last week - tied for No. 15
Sacks Allowed: 4 (tied for No. 18)
Last week - tied for No. 8
Turnovers Lost: 6 (tied for No. 76)
Last week - tied for No. 31
Time Of Possession: 31 minutes per game (No. 46)
Last week - No. 30
Completion Percentage: 65.9% (No. 49)
Last week - No. 21
First Downs: 110 first downs (tied for No. 27)
Last week - tied for No. 43
Touchdowns: 29 TDs (tied for No. 7)
Last week - tied for No. 8
Yards Per Play: 8.19 YPP (No. 2)
Last week - tied for No. 2
DEFENSE:
Scoring Defense: 19 points allowed per game (No. 42)
Last week - No. 12
Total Defense: 296.0 yards allowed per game (No. 28)
Last week - No. 21
Passing Defense: 184.5 yards allowed per game (No. 40)
Last week - No. 28
Rushing Defense: 111.5 yards allowed per game (No. 34)
Last week - No. 15
Red Zone Defense: 9/10 - 90% (tied for No. 96)
Last week - tied for No. 54
3rd Down Defense: 19/56 - 33.9% (No. 42)
Last week - No. 25
4th Down Defense: 5/10 - 50.0% (tied for No. 52)
Last week - tied for No. 37
First Down Defense: 66 first downs allowed (tied for No. 23)
Last week - tied for No. 7
Sacks: 2.50 sacks per game (tied for No. 39)
Last week - tied for No. 33
Tackles For Loss: 6.5 per game (tied for No. 33)
Last week - tied for No. 23
Turnovers Gained: 6 (tied for No. 49)
Last week - tied for No. 91
Touchdowns Allowed: 9 (tied for No. 31)
Last week - tied for No. 5
Yards Allowed Per Play: 4.55 (tied for No. 24)
Last week - No. 23
MISCELLANIOUS:
Turnover Margin: 0 (tied for No. 69)
Last week - No. 61
Fewest Penalties Per Game: 4.25 (tied for No. 18)
Last week - tied for No. 13
Net Punting: 36.5 yards (No. 113)
Last week - No. 118
Punt Returns: 9.0 yards per return (tied for No. 63)
Last week - tied for No. 95
Punt Return Defense: 0 yards (tied for No. 10)
Last week - tied for No. 8
Kickoff Returns: 18.33 yards per return (No. 92)
Last week - No. 92
Kickoff Return Defense: 0 yards (tied for No. 1)
Last week - tied for No. 1
