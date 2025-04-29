Jon Gruden goes nuts while unboxing FSU football gear
Former Raiders and Buccaneers head coach Jon Gruden received two giant cardboard boxes of Florida State apparel from the football team and the baseball team, and released a video of his reaction on Tuesday.
READ MORE: New Giants QB has strong words for former FSU star Jameis Winston
The Super Bowl-winning coach displayed a massive amount of enthusiasm for the gear he acquired from the teams, including helmets from both squads. Gruden also mentioned a flurry of former FSU greats that he admired and coached during his days in the NFL.
Gruden began by providing his appreciation for Seminole legend Bobby Bowden and the influence he gave Gruden during their coaching days.
"Some of my favorite players I've ever coached come from Florida State, and one of the best people, the greatest coaches of all time ... Bobby freaking Bowden is the man!" said Gruden. "Every time Bobby Bowden said, 'Hey, Brad Johnson is a great quarterback,' I listened to him, and we won a Super Bowl. Derrick Brooks is a great linebacker. Damn right he is. LeRoy Butler, Green Bay Packers, when I was there, Hall of Famer. Terrell Buckely, Warrick Dunn, I mean, these guys I got to coach all because of Bobby Bowden."
Gruden also mentioned great Florida State names such as Deion Sanders, Xavier Rhodes, Derwin James, Jalen Ramsey, Snoop Minnis, Jameis Winston, Chris Weinke, Fred Biletnikoff, Burt Reynolds, Andre Wadsworth, Corey Simon, Timmy Jernigan, Anquan Boldin, Dalvin Cook, Sammie Smith, Brian Burns, Charlie Ward, and others.
In the video, Gruden is also seen doing the War Chant motion and gets somewhat close to getting the timing down with the rhythm of the song.
READ MORE: 3 key positions FSU Football must address during spring transfer portal window
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok