Denver Broncos taking a look at former FSU Football starter in rookie minicamp
Over the last few days, a growing number of former Florida State standouts have signed with NFL teams as undrafted free agents while others are earning invites to rookie minicamp.
According to the Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson, former FSU offensive lineman Darius Washington has accepted an invitation to compete in the Denver Broncos' rookie minicamp. Washington wasn't selected in the 2025 NFL Draft following a six-year career in Tallahassee.
READ MORE: New Giants QB has strong words for former FSU star Jameis Winston
Washington regressed last season, going from a first-team All-ACC selection in 2023 to one of the lowest-graded starters in the FBS in 2024. In ten starts at left tackle, he graded out at a measly 61.4 overall, per PFF. In fact, his overall grade (76.1 to 61.4), pass-blocking grade (84.6 to 62.0), and run-blocking grade (70.0 to 60.6) all fell by large margins compared to the previous year
To make matters worse, Washington allowed seven sacks after surrendering just 10 ten total sacks over the previous five seasons.
The Florida native started in 47 games during his time at Florida State. He showed off his versatility by making starts at left tackle, right tackle, and center.
Washington stands at 6-foot-3, 322-pounds. At Florida State's Pro Day, he posted a 5.41 40-yard dash, 5.00 shuttle, 8.33 3-cone drill, 24.5" vertical jump, 8'06" broad jump, and 16 bench-press reps of 225 pounds.
The Broncos haven't announced the official dates for their rookie minicamp yet.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
READ MORE: 3 key positions FSU Football must address during spring transfer portal window
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok