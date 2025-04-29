Nole Gameday

Denver Broncos taking a look at former FSU Football starter in rookie minicamp

The former Seminole is getting a shot with the Broncos.

Sep 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of the helmet of Denver Broncos place kicker Brandon McManus (8) before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Sep 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of the helmet of Denver Broncos place kicker Brandon McManus (8) before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Over the last few days, a growing number of former Florida State standouts have signed with NFL teams as undrafted free agents while others are earning invites to rookie minicamp.

According to the Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson, former FSU offensive lineman Darius Washington has accepted an invitation to compete in the Denver Broncos' rookie minicamp. Washington wasn't selected in the 2025 NFL Draft following a six-year career in Tallahassee.

Washington regressed last season, going from a first-team All-ACC selection in 2023 to one of the lowest-graded starters in the FBS in 2024. In ten starts at left tackle, he graded out at a measly 61.4 overall, per PFF. In fact, his overall grade (76.1 to 61.4), pass-blocking grade (84.6 to 62.0), and run-blocking grade (70.0 to 60.6) all fell by large margins compared to the previous year

To make matters worse, Washington allowed seven sacks after surrendering just 10 ten total sacks over the previous five seasons.

The Florida native started in 47 games during his time at Florida State. He showed off his versatility by making starts at left tackle, right tackle, and center.

Washington stands at 6-foot-3, 322-pounds. At Florida State's Pro Day, he posted a 5.41 40-yard dash, 5.00 shuttle, 8.33 3-cone drill, 24.5" vertical jump, 8'06" broad jump, and 16 bench-press reps of 225 pounds.

The Broncos haven't announced the official dates for their rookie minicamp yet.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

