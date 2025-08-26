Jordan Travis teases big announcement ahead of FSU-Alabama
The Florida State Seminoles have had some great quarterbacks throughout their short but impressive history in college football.
All three of FSU's Heisman winners were QBs, including Charlie Ward (1993), Chris Weinke (2000), and Jameis Winston ('13). All three of these field generals won a national championship, too.
However, while former FSU QB Jordan Travis might not have attained the national prestige that Ward, Weinke, or Winston achieved, his legendary status came from someplace else.
And it appears Travis has some news to share in the coming days alongside his brother and former FSU baseball player, Devon Travis.
Jordan released this on social media on Monday. Perhaps a podcast announcement?
How Good Of A Player Was Jordan Travis While At Florida State?
Travis, perhaps the catalyst that brought the Florida State football program back to national prominence, proved to be one of the greatest QBs in FSU history.
During his time at FSU, Travis accounted for 8,644 passing yards and 65 touchdowns through the air. On the ground, he rushed for over 1,900 yards and 31 touchdowns. He even added a receiving touchdown against Syracuse in 2022.
Officially locking down the first team role in 2022, Travis went 10-3, including a bowl win over Oklahoma, and 10-0 in '23. His final game was against North Alabama in which Travis suffered a gruesome lower leg injury.
This setback became roadblock.
Despite being drafted by the New York Jets in 2024, Travis retired from the game in April and is now entering the next chapter of his career and life after football.
